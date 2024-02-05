History: Alex James – The Arsenal legend that won 6 trophies in 7 seasons as a Gunner

Alex James: Arsenals most destined captain who was never to be

A year into the 20th Century and later 1930s Arsenal legendary midfielder who won four league titles and two FA Cups was born, his name is Alex James.

In 1922 James got his football career underway with Scottish top-flight side Raith Rovers where up until 1925 he turned out for them nearly 100 times.

By 1925 English Second Division side Preston North End, who famously went undefeated during the first ever season of English football in the 1888/89 First Division, signed James for £3,000. The Lancashire side looked confident for promotion but would only finish sixth and fourth at best effort. James ended up falling out with The Lilywhites originally because of his pay which met the Football Leagues maximum worth £8 a week, and then because of the club not allowing him to leave for Scottish International football duties. In total he scored 55 goals in 157 matches with Preston North End.

With James on the lookout for a move in 1929 he set on the road to join Herbert Chapman’s Arsenal for £8,750 putting on the red and white shirt for the first time in August versus Leeds United. James was able to work his way round the maximum wage rule with The Gunners after they set up a job at Selfridges for him under the title of “sports demonstrator” which saw him earn over £250 a year. An impressive first season at Arsenal saw James score the first goal of the 1930 FA Cup final from a free kick before The Gunners wrapped up the Cup 2-0 by halftime against Huddersfield Town. This saw Arsenal achieve their first major honour in the clubs history.

Whilst at a heroic 1930s Arsenal team he cemented his position in the starting line-up as a supporting player hardly ever finding the back of the net, by the end of his time at Arsenal in 1937 he had scored on only 27 occasions in 261 matches. However his great forward thinking vision and supreme passing accuracy saw him assist Joe Hulme, David Jack, Cliff Bastin and Jack Lambert to many goals.

Without James during Arsenal’s final matches of the 1931/32 title defending season due to injury The Gunners missed out on their pursuit of the league and cup double, finishing second to Everton in the First Division and being narrowly defeated in the FA Cup Final to Newcastle United 2-1 despite taking the lead. Originally James was declared fit for the match featuring in a pre-final press photo call, however he would not play in the final.

He would manage to nurse his injury returning to first team action during the 1932/33 season to assist Arsenal to a second league championship.

The next season despite being haunted with injury James helped Arsenal to yet again another league title before going on and ensuring a hat-trick of championships were won in 1935.

With Ted Drake scoring the only goal of the 1936 FA Cup Final against Sheffield United at Wembley, James lifted the cup for the second time at Arsenal.

In 1937 after winning a fourth and final title with The Gunners James hung up his boots at Arsenal with injury and age affecting his performance and game.

James was never fully rewarded by Scotland for his consistent high level club performances throughout his career, winning only eight caps for his country. He was first called up in 1925 which witnessed Scotland breeze past Wales 3-0. Three years later James became a member of the historic “Wembley Wizards” side who whipped England 5-1 at Wembley.

After having finished with Arsenal two years previously James was sent an invitation which he accepted by the Polish Football Association in 1939. He would enjoy six weeks there, liaising with Polish managers and members of the national side. He educated them on the most recent of football tactics being in charge of a number of training sessions. James also featured in a couple of friendly matches with Warsaw’s sides.

Later on in September 1939 James went to Drumcondra in the League of Ireland and played in two matches. Both games witnessed the side suffer the jaws of defeat to the same team St.James Gate F.C twice during the League of Ireland Shield and Leinster Senior Cup. After struggling to sign a contract with the outfit he left later that September.

For World War Two he was a member of the Royal Artillery. Once peacetime had resumed James transferred to the position of journalist alongside leading football pools events.

Come 1949 James was wanted by Arsenal again to coach the Gunners youth teams, sadly James passed away within four years dying of Cancer in 1953 aged 51.

In 2005 James was included into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2005 paying respect to his services to the game.

Tom Finney one of the most famous footballers of the 20th century with England and Preston North End regarded James “an inspiration” and “pure magic” with the way he played the game. To this day James is held as one of the best midfielders to play for Arsenal and he is on the new mural outside the Emirates Stadium along with Ted Drake.

Liam Harding

