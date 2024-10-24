Arsenal History Arsenal News

History – Arsenal have won 14 FA Cup Finals – Here are the 7 that we LOST (and how we got there)

Arsenals FA Cup final upsets 

The Arsenal have heralded the FA Cup more times (14) than any other football team in England. 

The Gunners last lifted the FA Cup in 2020 in Mikel Arteta’s first season at The Emirates, when we came back from an early goal to knock down Frank Lampard’s Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley. 

Despite this impressive record The Gunners have slipped up in seven finals. 

These are the following FA Cup finals The North Londoner’s have lost, some you’ll be able to remember and some before your time! 

1927 

Arsenal appeared in their first ever FA Cup final in 1927 against Cardiff City who had already lost in the final two years previously 1-0 versus Sheffield United. Herbert Chapman’s players would struggle to live up to the occasion, losing late on to a Hugh Ferguson strike which was partially let in by accident by the elbow of Dan Lewis in goal after struggling to hold the shot. The Cup was then paraded back to Wales for the one and only time in the history of the competition following the Bluebirds 1-0 victory.  

Road to the final: 

Third Round, Sheffield United 2-3 Arsenal 

Goalscorer’s: James Brain, Charlie Buchan, Joe Hulme 

Fourth Round, Port Vale 2-2 Arsenal, replay Arsenal 1-0 Port Vale 

Goalscorer’s during first game: Brain, Buchan 

Goalscorer’s for replay: Buchan 

Fifth Round, Arsenal 2-0 Liverpool 

Goalscorer’s: Brain, Buchan 

Quarter-finals, Arsenal 2-1 Wolves 

Goalscorer’s: Billy Blyth, Jack Butler 

Semi-finals, Arsenal 2-1 Southampton 

Goalscorer’s, Hulme, Buchan 

1932 

After having only won the tournament two years previously for the first time in history against Huddersfield Town, Chapman’s Gunners boiled under pressure this time round. Bob John handed Arsenal the opener after a quarter of an hour gone on the referees watch, Jack Allen then equalised for the Magpies before the break before snatching the eventual 2-1 winner with 18 minutes to go. Controversy ruined Arsenals hopes of silverware, Newcastle’s winger Jimmy Richardson crossed the ball after it went out of play to Allen who ended up scoring the leveller. The official stated at the time that the ball had not run out of play, but later on through the use of photographic technology, it was obvious the ball was not in play when crossed! 

Road to the final: 

Third Round, Arsenal 11-1 Darwen 

Goalscorer’s: David Jack (3), Hulme (2), Cliff Bastin (4), Jack Lambert (2) 

Fourth Round, Arsenal 4-2 Plymouth Argyl 

Goalscorer’s: Lambert (2), Hulme and own goal 

Fifth Round, Portsmouth 0-2 Arsenal 

Goalscorer’s: Bastin, Hulme 

Quarter-finals, Huddersfield Town 0-1 Arsenal 

Goalscorer’s: Herbie Roberts 

Semi-finals, Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City 

Goalscorer’s: Bastin 

1952 

Two decades later after having already lost to Newcastle once in an FA Cup final, the same happened again! A late finish from Chilean International George Robledo gifted The Tynesider’s the FA Cup again (1-0), with Thomas Whittakers’ Arsenal rather distraught. A year later though they would pick up the First Division! 

Road to the final: 

Third Round, Norwich City 0-5 Arsenal 

Goalscorer’s, Don Roper, Peter Goring, Doug Lishman (2), Jimmy Logie 

Fourth Round, Arsenal 4-0 Barnsley 

Goalscorer’s: Reg Lewis (3), Lishman 

Fifth Round, Leyton Orient 0-3 Arsenal 

Goalscorer’s: Lewis, Lishman (2) 

Quarter-finals, Luton 2-3 Arsenal 

Goalscorer’s: Freddie Cox (2), Arthur Milton 

Semi-finals, Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea 

Goalscorer’s: Cox (2), Lishman 

1972 

Road to the final: 

After having just won the double the season prior Bertie Mee’s Arsenal were the current Cup holders after beating Liverpool 2-1 in 1971 at Wembley. They would struggle to retain their honour with the all conquering Leeds United of the 1960s and early 1970s just about dismantling The Gunners 1-0. Allan Clarke jumped up with the winner in front of 100,000 spectators eight minutes into the second half with his close range header. This was the only time that Leeds have won the competition, ever! 

Third Round, Swindon 0-2 Arsenal 

Goalscorer’s: George Armstrong, Alan Ball 

Fourth Round, Arsenal 2-1 Reading 

Goalscorer’s: Pat Rice and own goals 

Fifth Round, Derby 2-2 Arsenal, replay Arsenal 0-0 Derby, second replay Arsenal 1-0 Derby 

Goalscorer’s: original game Charlie George (2), second replay Ray Kennedy 

Quarter-finals, Orient (Leyton Orient) 0-1 Arsenal 

Goalscorer’s: Alan Ball 

Semi-finals, Arsenal 1-1 Stoke, replay Arsenal 2-1 Stoke 

Goalscorer’s: original game, George Armstrong, replay, George, John Radford 

1978 

It was Arsenals first appearance in the FA Cup final since their earlier beating six years beforehand to Don Revie’s “dirty” Leeds United. Terry Neil’s men would suffer again at the hands of their opposition (Ipswich) with Bobby Robson in charge who would later take England to the World Cup semi-finals in 1990. After 77 minutes of fighting Roger Osborne flew in the 1-0 winner from inside the Arsenal box with no mercy. 

Road to the final: 

Third Round, Sheffield United 0-5 Arsenal 

Goalscorer’s: Malcolm Macdonald (2), Davod O’ Leary, Frank Stapleton (2) 

Fourth Round, Arsenal 2-1 Wolves 

Goalscorer’s: Macdonald, Alan Sunderland 

Fifth Round, Arsenal 4-1 Walsall 

Goalscorers: Stapleton (2), Sunderland, Macdonald 

Quarter-finals, Wrexham 2-3 Arsenal 

Goalscorers:  Macdonald, Sunderland, Willie Young 

Semi-finals, Arsenal 3-0 Orient (Leyton Orient) 

Goalscorers: Macdonald (2), Graham Rix 

1980 

The occasion marked Arsenals third consecutive FA Cup final on the trot which would see only one win come in 1979 versus Manchester United 3-2 in dramatic fashion. In the 1980 final West Ham’s Sir Trevor Brooking scored the goal which would win the East Londoner’s their latest FA cup (1-0) after only 13 minutes in ferocious style. 

Route to the final: 

Third Round, Cardiff 0-0 Arsenal, replay Arsenal 2-1 Cardiff 

Goalscorer’s: replay, Alan Sunderland (2) 

Fourth Round, Arsenal 2-0 Brighton 

Goalscorer’s: Sammy Nelson, Brian Talbot 

Fifth Round: Bolton Wanderer’s 1-1 Arsenal, replay Arsenal 3-0 Bolton 

Goalscorer’s: original game,  Frank Stapleton, replay Sunderland (2), Stapleton 

Quarter-finals, Watford 1-2 Arsenal 

Goalscorer’s: Stapleton (2) 

Semi-finals: Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool, first replay 1-1 Liverpool, second replay Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool, third replay Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool 

Goalscorers: first replay, Sunderland, second replay Sunderland, third replay Talbot 

2001 

Arsene Wenger would go onto win a record seven FA Cups however it could’ve been eight had The Gunners not let go against Liverpool. After a tough first half in the final, Freddie Ljungberg came out of his shell to hand Arsenal the opener after 72 minutes but in the final seven minutes a young Michael Owen came into his own netting twice to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory for Liverpool. 

Route to final: 

Third Round, Carlisle 0-1 Arsenal 

Goalscorer: Sylvain Wiltord 

Fourth Round, QPR 0-6 Arsenal 

Goalscorer’s: Christopher Plummer Own goal, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, Wiltord (2) ,Matthew Rose 

Fifth Round, Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea 

Goalscorers: Thierry Henry, Wiltord (2) 

Quarter-finals, Arsenal 3-0 Bolton 

Goalscorer’s: Wiltord, Pires, Tony Adams 

Semi-Finals, Arsenal 2-1 Spurs  

Goalscorer’s: Pires, Patrick Vieira  

Liam Harding 

Top Blog Sponsors