History: Arsenal’s “Steady Hands” David Seaman MBE who won 9 trophies with the Gunners

David Seaman the once “steady hands” of Arsenal

When many young people think of David Seaman they think about the skater from Dancing on Ice a few years ago, but boy did he achieve more in his sporting career beforehand in football at Arsenal!

After 13 years at The Gunners, he amassed three league titles, four FA Cups, one League and Cup Winners Cup (and 3 charity Shields) during the heights of his playing days in goal. He is also England’s second most capped goalkeeper making 75 appearances in an earth shattering 14 years international career which only the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe could dream of even. He held safe hands for the Three Lions during two World Cups (1998,2002) and two Euros (1996 and 2000), in which the first England lost on home soil at Wembley in the semis on penalties versus Germany.

Seaman jumped ship to Arsenal in 1990 after having spent four seasons at QPR, where he was ready to move to a higher achieving club as the priciest British goalie brought at the time, in a deal worth £1.3 million, thanks to manager George Graham.

In his opening season at Highbury, he lifted his first piece of silverware – being the 1990/91 First Division title – after only letting in 18 strikes all season astoundingly.

Within two years he’d won two more trophies after Arsenal became the first English side to secure the FA Cup and League Cup double in 1993, when happy go lucky Sheffield Wednesday were beaten on both occasions. Earlier on in the campaign Seaman denied Millwall from beating Arsenal in their first League Cup round saving three penalties in the second leg shootout.

Seaman jumped down with more honours in 1994 after The Gunners beat Parma 1-0 in the Cup Winners Cup final. This would be Arsenal’s last European trophy to date.

Seaman was recognised for his footballing commitments in 1997 after being awarded an MBE.

In 1998 Seaman played a crucial role in allowing Arsenal to win the double under legendary manager Arsene Wenger following their triumphs in the Premiership and FA Cup when Newcastle United was plucked 2-0.

The goalie who’d gotten use to silverware would have to wait another four seasons before adding another two winners medals to his collection when in 2002 he clinched his second and Arsenals third and final double. He’d pulled off many heroic saves for The Gunners to grab the Premier League title as well as the FA Cup in a 2-0 victory over Chelsea.

In his final year at Arsenal, he assisted his side to 2003 FA Cup glory in a pivotal 1-0 victory against Southampton. In the semi-finals he pulled off a marvellous save to ensure Arsenal reached the final after beating Sheffield United 1-0, he later admitted that he didn’t realise how good of a save it was until he watched back the highlights after the match.

Later on, in the year after making over 400 matches for Arsenal and scoring the cleanest sheets in the North Londoners history Seamen was let go before joining Manchester City for his final professional campaign of football in 2003/04 at Maine Road.

At age 60 he is still regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers to grace the game at International and National level. A true Arsenal legend:

Liam Harding

