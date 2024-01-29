History: Frank Moss – The only Arsenal keeper to ever score a goal in a top flight match

On the 29th March 1935 history was made whilst Arsenal were on their way to league glory at Goodison Park against an Everton side deemed “at their greatest” by four amous Gunner Ted Drake who featured as striker in the game.

Goalkeeper Frank Moss became the only Arsenal goalkeeper to score in an English top-flight game of football. He’d found himself on the left wing early on in the match after being forced out of his goal due to a shoulder dislocation which would haunt him for the rest of his career.

Due to there being no substitutes in the game allowed then left back and former England captain Eddie Hapgood went in goal.

Six minutes after Drake scored the opener, the number nine assisted Moss moments later as he ran down the wing and slotted in the second goal of the match which finished 2-0 in favour of Arsenal.

After the match Moss was awarded the autographed match ball signed by both sides for his personal achievement. He would later be transported to hospital having his injury seen to.

The match report concluded that even the Everton fans celebrated his landmark goal.

Fast track two seasons and Moss was handed the doctor’s orders to step down from the game entirely after his shoulder dislocation persisted from that historical moment onwards.

Originally Moss was signed by the famous Herbert Chapman who led Arsenal to three league titles and one FA Cup in 1931 for a cheap fee in today’s game of £3,000 from Oldham Athletic, after having only featured in 29 games.

After taking over from previous Arsenal goalkeeper Charlie Preedy who played in goal during The Gunners 1930/31 title winning season, Moss would venture on to claiming three league titles in 1933, 1934 and 1935 to secure the the Gunners only ever League Title Treble and the 1936 FA Cup.

In 1934 Moss would be selected by England five times playing in goal during the notoriously brutal “Battle Of Highbury”, seeing The Three Lions beat the then World Cup Winners 3-2.

Once retired as a footballer in 1937 from Arsenal, Moss moved up to Scotland where he became the youngest manager aged nearly 30 with Hearts in the Scottish First Division. In his first season he led The Jambos to second in the table but was unable to repeat his success for the following two years when in charge before retiring from football altogether in 1940.

Moss will always be remembered at Arsenal for his scoring heroics at Goodison Park which no goalkeeper has replicated at the club in the league since!

Liam Harding

