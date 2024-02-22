History: How Alan Smith fired Arsenal into 1994 European Cup Winners Cup dreamland

How Alan Smith fired Arsenal into 1994 European Cup Winners Cup dreamland

During the 1993/94 season Alan Smith scored the winner in Arsenal’s Cup Winners Cup final versus Italian giants Parma.

In the Cup Winners Cup first Round Arsenal faced Dutch side Odense BK. In the first leg The Gunners went a goal down through their own defender Martin Keown after nearly 20 minutes. Ten minutes before halftime Ian Wright made things level before Paul Merson grabbed the winner on 68 minutes to give Arsenal the 2-1 victory. In the second tie Arsenal fought hard in the final minutes of the match, after Kevin Campbell gave Arsenal the lead seven minutes into the second half Odense BK equalised inside the 86th minute however had they scored again the tie would’ve gone to extra-time. This was not needed in the end Arsenal just about won 3-2 on aggregate.

The Second Round proved to be far more comfortable for The Gunners who would later beat Belgium opposition Standard Liege 10-0 over both legs. Wrighty scored twice in the first leg alongside Merson at home, funnily enough the away game proved to be easier for Arsenal. Smith grabbed a goal after only two minutes before Ian Selly, Tony Adams, Campell with two, Merson and Edward John Paul McGoldrick in total slammed seven past a far from Standard Liege in the remaining 88 minutes.

In the Quarter-finals Arsenal were drawn to well renowned Italian side Torino who turned the heat up in The Gunners European adventure. In front of just over 32,000 fans Toro held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw in Italy meaning the round would go down to the wire at Highbury. In North London with the game edging closer to extra-time Adams popped up with the only goal of the game to slot Arsenal into the semi-finals after the 1-0 victory.

PSG would be waiting for The Gunners in the semi-finals as both teams eyed up winning the competition for the first time in history. At the Parc des Princes Frances national stadium The Gunners stole the lead after Wright scored ten minutes before halftime. Minutes into the second half Paris Saint-Germain equalised to make it 1-1 through future arch rival of Tottenham Hotspur striker David Genola. A couple of week’s later Campbell’s early strike saw Arsenal into the final after a hard fought 1-0 win.

In the final in front of only nearly 34,000 fans in Copenhagen Arsenal had the challenge of Parma who they held on against after Smith scored the winner in the first half after only 20 minutes before The Gunners secured a 1-0 win.

The 1994 Cup Winners Cup would prove to be The Gunners final major success in Europe up to present day.

Liam Harding

