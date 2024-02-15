History: How Arsenal won their first-ever Double under Berie Mee in 1970/71

How Arsenal conquered their first Double

By the end of the 1970/71 season Arsenal had secured their first ever Double after securing the First Division title and FA Cup.

Ray Kennedy was the Gunners top-goalscorer during the campaign with 19 goals as Arsenal finished top of the table on 65 points after 42 matches, beating Leeds United in second by a single point. He would also feature in Arsenals FA Cup Final within a week after a 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Wembley despite squandering a number of opportunities.

Arsenal commenced their league campaign going four games undefeated after winning two and drawing two, before losing their final game of August to Chelsea 1-2. One of their victories was an impressive 4-0 thumping of Manchester United which saw John Radford grab a hat-trick in. At the start of September The Gunners picked up a crucial point against Leeds United in a 0-0 draw at Highbury who would also end up as eventual league title contenders. Arsenal secured victories in all but one match during September when Stoke City obliterated The Gunners 5-0 at the Victoria ground. From this moment onwards Arsenal went 14 matches undefeated which extended into early January 1971.

At beginning of October saw a 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest where a hat-trick from Kennedy and a solo strike from Armstrong sealed the points. During the month Arsenal whipped Everton 4-0 and breezed past Coventry City 3-1, with the Gunners putting their metal to the pedal.

In November Arsenal picked up seven points in four matches drawing only to Crystal Palace 1-1 with Radford stealing a point to keep Arsenals unbeaten run going. December witnessed Arsenal win three games on the trot. Those victories were 2-0 away to Manchester City with George Armstrong and Radford netting, a nail biting 2-1 victory over Wolves with Radford and George Graham at it again before Manchester United were beaten comfortably 3-1. Boxing Day proved to be disappointing show with all expecting a festive performance as Arsenal failed to score drawing 0-0 with Southampton at Highbury.

The New Year started off with a bang where in front of 49,007 fans West Ham United suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of the Gunners. A week later Arsenal experienced their first defeat of the season since the end of September when Huddersfield Town shockingly made them surrender 2-1. At the end of the month Arsenal failed to escape the jaws of defeat being defeated for the first time of the season in two consecutive league matches after Liverpool cut them to pieces 2-0 at Anfield.

With victory needing to be achieved Arsenal returned to winning ways at home at the beginning of February just about securing the points in a 1-0 victory versus Manchester City. In their final two games of the month The Gunners won one and lost one. Charlie George, Frank McLintok and Radford chipped in with the goods in a nervy 3-2 win against Ipswich Town however a week later defeat was on the cards again when Derby County beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Baseball ground. Arsenal would only lose one of their final 13 games of their league campaign from this game onwards.

The Gunners found victory in their three games of March. Armstrong, Kennedy and Radford all found the back of the net against Wolves, Crystal Palace were beaten with ease 2-0 at Selhurst Park before Peter Storey popped up with the only goal versus Blackpool.

In a jammed pack April witnessing Arsenal play eight matches they secured six wins on the bounce. The run commenced with a 2-0 win over London Rivals Chelsea 2-0 with Kennedy scoring both goals before the successful phase finished off with a challenging 1-0 victory at Highbury against Burnley thanks to a George penalty. The Gunners failed to win their final two matches of the month, drawing 2-2 with West Brom and losing 1-0 up at Elland Road against Leeds United who was still pushing Arsenal for the title with nearly 50,000 in attendance.

With two games in hand and two must win fixtures to play in May Arsenal beat Stoke City by the finest of margins before getting the better of arch rivals Tottenham on the final day of the season, all merci to a goal from Kennedy again as the title was won and celebrated at White Hart Lane. Arsenal had been crowned champions of the top-flight of English Football for the first time since 1953, almost 20 years of pain came to an end.

Four months earlier in January Arsenal kicked off their FA Cup voyage drawn away to non-league Yeovil Town in the third round, two strikes from Radford and a solo effort from Kennedy put the Southern League team to bed 3-0. In the fourth round Portsmouth held The Gunners to a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park with a penalty from Storey taking the tie back to Highbury which Arsenal scarcely won 3-2 to advance into the fifth round. After George netted on either side of the half time whistle Arsenal beat Manchester City 2-1 up at Maine Road. In the quarter-final away to Leicester City at Filbert Street Arsenal struggled to beat the Foxes drawing in a 0-0 stalemate. In the replay in North London George popped up with the goods again single handily sealing Leicester City’s 1-0 fate.

With the prospect of a potential double on the horizon The Gunners faced Stoke City in the semi-final where originally the first game finished 2-2 before Arsenal walked out 2-0 winners in the replay following goals from Graham and Kennedy to reach the finals. Arsenal was now only one win away from the double where victory over Liverpool in the final was essential to achieve the feat. In extra-time with Arsenal pushed to the limit George sealed the 2-1 triumph at Wembley against Liverpool in dramatic style, it was official The Gunners had won the 1970/71 Double in front of 100,000 people spectacularly.

This would be the first of Arsenal’s three Doubles with the other two later being achieved under legendary manager Arsene Wenger in 1997/98 and 2001/02 seasons.

Liam Harding