History – How Ted Drake’s debut helped England win the famous “Battle Of Highbury”

The Battle of Highbury: A record seven Arsenal players called up to an England team.

On November the 14th Arsenal supplied a contribution record to this day of seven Gunners for England’s match against Italy that would become known as “The Battle of Highbury”.

The players which were called up to the squad were goalkeeper Frank Moss, defenders Eddie Hapgood, Wilf Copping, George Male and attackers Ray Bowden, Ted Drake and Cliff Bastin.

The players would take part in a gruelling affair which saw The Three Lions slice apart 1934 World Cup Winners Italy 3-2.

The match marked the debuts of prolific striker Drake who would later set the hallmark for the most goals (7) scored in a top-flight game of English football and Male who remained at Arsenal till 1975 performing an array of behind-the-scenes duties.

The occasion also saw Hapgood captain England for the first time ever.

Italy would play the vast majority of the game with only ten players, after Drake tackled centre back Monti annihilating one of his foot bones.

Inside ten minutes Italy were dumbfounded they were already 3-0 down to England, Manchester City’s striker Eric Brooks had scored two goals, alongside Drake who netted the first of his six goals for his country in five matches.

A harrowing first 45 minutes saw Hapgood depart the field for 15 minutes to have his destroyed nose seen to after being side swiped by an Italians elbow. Despite his injury Hapgood came back on the pitch to join in with ongoing battle.

In the second half England’s defence started to crumble conceding two quick fire goals from Meazza, however Moss in goal managed to prevent any further attacks from Italy materialising.

Drake, who was photographed from the match in a headlock, later described the international football dual in the mid 1970s as “brutal” and that “players could get away with it then”.

Can you imagine a game like that nowadays?

Liam Harding (Ted Drake’s great grandson)

