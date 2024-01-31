History – How the “IronMan of Football” helped Arsenal to 3 consectutive titles

The Ironman of football

In 1909 The Ironman of football as he was called Wilf Copping was born in the hills of Yorkshire.

After being turned away by his local side Barnsley in his early years, to get his professional career off to a start Copping made a physically demanding living from working down in the pits as a miner, at the same time playing part time for Middlecliffe Rovers.

By 1929 Wilf had signed professional terms with Leeds United but wouldn’t make his debut till the beginning of the 1930/31 season before becoming a regular first team fixture in their defensive wall.

Alongside his teammate Billy Furness he was called up to England for the first time versus Italy in May 1933. Over a span of five seasons Wilf featured in 160 matches for The Peacocks, clinching six England caps for his country during that period of years.

In 1934 Arsenal came calling for Copping for a slender figure in today’s football terms of £8,000 to replace Bob John. Taking over at left half he made his debut in August versus Portsmouth and from that moment onwards to end of the season, before a nasty knee injury hit him against Everton in the third to last match of the 1934/35 campaign, despite this he rode his injury out to ensure Arsenal won the First Division treble. He also fought hard in the “Battle Of Highbury” in November 1934 for England against then World Cup Winners Italy being named man of the match in the 3-2 win for his country.

Once his injury had healed Copping made 35 plus appearances for Arsenal till the 1937/38 season. During that period he played firmly at the back for Arsenal at Wembley in 1936 as The Gunners clinched their second FA Cup victory. At the end of the 1937/38 league campaign he contributed to Arsenals fifth Championship title.

Come March 1939 with World War Two on the horizon Copping requested for a move back to Leeds United which was accepted where he would end up playing the rest of the season. At this point the defender had made 20 appearances for England in six years at a time in history when there were many more defenders in the First Division fighting for defensive positions in the National team. Overall Copping featured for Arsenal in 189 matches.

After World War Two finally broke out in September 1939 Wilf’s career came to a halt for six years. He signed up to fight for England at the start of the war before helping out in North Africa leading him to position of sergeant major. Despite this he was still able to play the odd game for The Peacocks but decided to ultimately hang up his boots in 1942.

In 1945 after the war finished Copping entered management taking charge of Belgium side Beerschot, Southend United, Bristol City and Coventry City.

In 1980 the Ironman of football who was most famously known for the statment “the first man in a tackle never gets hurt” died aged 70.

Liam Harding