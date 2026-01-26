History Is Repeating Itself and It Will Not Change With Arteta

History keeps repeating itself. Another pressure game, another collapse. We may be first on January 25th and sitting top of the Champions League group, but trophies are not handed out in January. They are won in May. We have seen this story before. Olympiacos. Sporting. Liverpool. The same themes keep returning. A lack of ideas, silly mistakes, and a team that tightens up when it matters most. Once again, the pressure got to us last night in that loss to Man United.

The same failures under pressure

It is impossible not to look at the manager. Zubimendi has been an awful signing, something many do not want to admit because honesty at Arsenal is often branded as negativity. His mistakes directly cost us two goals. The default sideways pass, played under pressure, turned into an assist for the opposition and completely drained our composure. From that moment on, we never truly recovered.

We failed to seize the momentum. I did not see players who looked like they wanted to win a league title. I did not see it against Forest in the recent draw, and I did not see it against Liverpool. I have seen this pattern before under this manager. Sporting. Olympiacos. PSG last year. When plan A fails, there is no plan B. We become predictable, safe, and ultimately ineffective. We are a one-trick pony.

No plan B, no match winners

Captain Odegaard was subbed at 60 minutes. Would Vieira have been subbed? Henry? This squad lacks genuine match winners. We have spent around 300 million and, so far, the only signing who has consistently delivered is Mosquera. This team needed a wake-up call.

Our football lacks creativity and speed. On throw-ins we waste nearly a minute just to get the ball back into play. Players stand still. There is no movement and no one showing for the ball. Substitutions are like for like, offering no tactical change. We went with Jesus up front, but was he better than Gyokeres?

There is a colossal mentality issue within this squad, and it starts at the top. We are not winning anything with super Mik.

