History Is Repeating Itself and It Will Not Change With Arteta

History keeps repeating itself. Another pressure game, another collapse. We may be first on January 25th and sitting top of the Champions League group, but trophies are not handed out in January. They are won in May. We have seen this story before. Olympiacos. Sporting. Liverpool. The same themes keep returning. A lack of ideas, silly mistakes, and a team that tightens up when it matters most. Once again, the pressure got to us last night in that loss to Man United.
The same failures under pressure
It is impossible not to look at the manager. Zubimendi has been an awful signing, something many do not want to admit because honesty at Arsenal is often branded as negativity. His mistakes directly cost us two goals. The default sideways pass, played under pressure, turned into an assist for the opposition and completely drained our composure. From that moment on, we never truly recovered.
We failed to seize the momentum. I did not see players who looked like they wanted to win a league title. I did not see it against Forest in the recent draw, and I did not see it against Liverpool. I have seen this pattern before under this manager. Sporting. Olympiacos. PSG last year. When plan A fails, there is no plan B. We become predictable, safe, and ultimately ineffective. We are a one-trick pony.
No plan B, no match winners
Captain Odegaard was subbed at 60 minutes. Would Vieira have been subbed? Henry? This squad lacks genuine match winners. We have spent around 300 million and, so far, the only signing who has consistently delivered is Mosquera. This team needed a wake-up call.
Our football lacks creativity and speed. On throw-ins we waste nearly a minute just to get the ball back into play. Players stand still. There is no movement and no one showing for the ball. Substitutions are like for like, offering no tactical change. We went with Jesus up front, but was he better than Gyokeres?
There is a colossal mentality issue within this squad, and it starts at the top. We are not winning anything with super Mik.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments Gooners.
Mitov
I have always made my point clear, I like Arteta as a person, but if he gets us a major trophy that will be a miracle, why? The guy is not good enough for big moments, when it realy matters he fails, he panics and so does the players. We will need a coach like Tuchel to get something out of this Good squad
I agree with you
If England don’t win the WC and if Arteta fails to with Either PL or CL then board will have good opportunity to sack Arteta and appoint Tuchel as Manager because Tuchel will be sacked if he fails to win WC with England
I agree with you on few points and it’s all down to Arteta and few of his decisions
For example when you bought Hinacapie and you already had Calafiori then in some matches you can easily try Lewis Skelly in Midfield
We have seen he is good in possession
Keeps the ball well
Draws some fouls
He can run forward with ball, we have already seen this against Athletico Madrid in CL
Try something different
You let Zinchenko go without even trying him in Midfield
Everyone knows his passing range and passing ability is like a midfielder
Everyone knows he plays CM for his national team
Picking up wrong team
Not giving Eze the chances
Spending 52 million on Madueke when Kudus was available for 55 millions
Too much reliance on right side and lot sorting out the LW yet
Trossard and Martinelli are good squad players you need LW like Rafael Leão, Nico Williams, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia,
If you don’t want to go that far then you had Semenyo, you had Mitoma, perhaps Anthony Gordon
And coming to CF then God Gyökeres is almost flop but issue is with system and not with players
Just look at Brentford, how they are able produce decent good strikers one after the another?
Ivon Toney, Wissa, Igor Thiago
Last has already scored 16 goals in PL is 23 games
It’s not about individual players but it’s a system fault
It’s mentality fault
Arsenal had 2 good chances before today to stretch the lead possibly to 11 points
The way Arteta made his substitutions yesterday, in same why he didn’t deploy all out attacking philosophy against Forest and Liverpool
Yesterday 1st time this season I felt that we are gonna bottle the league in the April
Only a lost Martian would make the Zubi comment… I am sure my comments will not be published if I say what the Mitov alien is..
Yes Maduake turned out to be a great signing actually.
I don’t think Madueke is great singing
His end product is dismal
Not a goal or assist in the league yep he’s been a revelation
Sorry but paying 50 million just for dribbles is bad business.
Until he starts chipping in with goals and assists that land, then we can talk.
This was his problem at Chelsea too so I don’t know what different MA expected.
Just as expected from Konstantin. He probably has a selection of “let’s slag arsenal/Arteta’ blueprints ready to quote for our worst performances.
What’s strange Jax is that I don’t recall Konstantin writing in to complain about the woeful performance against Wolves. That was the obvious time
SueP, how many league titles can we lose, before Mik the almighty can be critiqued? We’ve been pathetic in the last 7-8 games, apart from the Villa win.
I wouldn’t be so negative had the players and the manager showed ambition. Saka was the only player angry when we conceded at 3:2. I look at their eyes and they look clueless like the manager. We barely beat Wolves, we were horrible. We gave away the same goal vs Bournemouth.
What do you want? That I pretend all is great when I see the dross we’re playing? We’re only top cause City have slipped up too much for their standars, but mark my words, if they get in front we are finished. MA hasn’t won anything. It’s January. If I have to bet if we’d win anything, although i never gamble or bet, I’d bet on NO, based on historical evidence, not belief. I’ve seen us top in January, even March, we fumbled every time.
Last season we beat PSG in the group 2:0. I’d happily swap this win for a semi-final one as they won the trophy, but I guess we should always be happy, because there’s absolutely nothing a 1 billion squad can do to win a game of football ecxept pray on Mikel!
zubimendi being an awful signing is the stupidest commen tof the season by any pundit, blogger or indeed just anyone, and loses you any possible credit
you cease to be relevant
honestly stupid, you against the world. dear me.
goodbye
Im obliged to agree, Arsenal lacks someone with the guts to drive forward with the ball to force defenders to retreat or commit fouls. Someone like Thiery Henry. Only freshmen, Nwaneri and Bowman have displayed that trait.
In defense of our defenders, we cannot honestly say only Musquera has shown consistency. I don’t know what was wrong with Timber yesterday but he was uncharacteristically off. Maghaeles and Saliba have always been consistent for us. What’s becoming obvious, since its happened before, is that Zubemendi, like Saliba, commits atrocious backpass mistakes.
I do agree with the article and comments so far on most of the points raised. Arteta has made a lot of errors most of which couls be avoided if he was level headed and did not favour certain players. He has sold and loaned out all players who could compete with Odegaard that is ESR, Vieira, and Nwaneri.
The team plays without a plan B but just replacing a player and continuing the same thing over and over again even if its failing. Our defence has been the best for the past 3 seasons yet we continue buying defenders. From last years defence we didn’t need to buy any defender at all we just needed to assure Kiwior of game time. Arteta and Berta should have shipped out Jesus, Havertz and replaced them with proven strikers.
Our midfield has been dominated this year and a game in mind is the one against Aston Villa were we only won because of the injury to Onana. Why is Norgaard sitting on the bench when Zubimendi has been dominated against physical teams. The way Arteta protects Zubimendi is the same way he has been protecting Odegaard.
Every season Arteta has persisted with a player or a strategy that has failed to bring results but he doesn’t change. Last season we lost a lot of points when Partey played right back, this season Timber at left back is not working, another season it was Zinchenko at left back when we could have utilised him in midfield.
I am not impressed by Zubimendi. I rate Elliot Anderson and Angelo Stiller higher than him. Anderson is the best ball recoverer the league has seen in ages and Stiller is very much like Alonso during his Liverpool days.
I am a bit surprised we went for Zubimendi as he is not very good getting the ball back and quite bad under pressure which then burderns Rice a lot more.
Anderson has double the tackles, double the long balls, double the key passes than Zubimendi. He also has 192 ball recoveries when the next outfield player is at 125!
The problem lies with Arteta. I don’t care how Jesus and Gyokores feel about the situation or how there feeling may get hurt but we need Merino back up front. If we have any money left or available then throw it all at Larsen at Wolves or Sorloth from AM. Havertz aint coming back anytime soon and we need the physical presence upfront. The next problem is playing Trossard Jesus/Gyk and Saka together. We need one of the front three to have some pace. How many times do we break but still manage to get caught or the defence get back into position. I don’t rate Martinelli or Madueke but they have the athletic ability to run past players which we are clearly lacking right now. We also need a plan b and back up plan if things aren’t going our way. Timber cant play left back. Why not go to a back three under the circumstances. We have enough cbs to fill two teams playing a back 3.
We do have a plan b mate, we have a throw in coach at the club 😂 the idea is to take as long as possible with throw ins that the opposition lose concentration and we get a goal scoring chance 👌
Last season Liverpool drew 9 and lost 4 matches. They won the title with 84 points. We are at 3 lost and 5 drawn. No season is the same but luckily our rivals have been more inconsistent than us.
We have 15 matches to go and we must win at least 10 of them. Can MA do that or will the team crumble like they have so many times in the past 10-15 years, especially in the last few seasons.
Its not only City but Villa in the mix. They played on Thursday and won comfortably away to Newcastle. Can’t count them out.
Unless MA has learned anything from the past few seasons, I am afraid that he is unable to change our way of play, and we will only start playing well when there is no pressure – in other words when the title race is over.
This style of football under that manager is not sustainable and was inevitably gonna be found out.. our attack is woeful and even the defending is becoming suspect as we saw against Bournemouth and again yesterday. This team looks good on a bright and sunny day with no pressure, when the pressure is on they fold like a house of cards, we’ve seen it time and time again, even Arteta looked psyched out before the game lol. And where do you start with Casper the friendly Ghostgaard? This is the guy who should be rallying the team on the pitch but nope it’s all hair flicks, sideways passing and eventually completely disappearing. I genuinely believe this Arsenal team lacks so many leaders and mentality they actually need to be 15 points clear to win the title and even then they’d make hard work of it. Arteta has done a good job getting Arsenal challenging again but he lacks that x factor, go and get Luis Enrique in the summer a man that knows how to win pass it up and we might just regret it just like when we had an opportunity to bring in Pep and Klopp but passed it up to keep wenger who was long past his best.
I am not here to judge the players or the coaching staff, but I want to be honest. Based on the last three seasons, we consistently lose momentum after Christmas and the New Year, allowing our opponents to pull ahead. This has happened every season, that is exactly what is happening and once again it’s obvious we are losing the Premier League title.
I don’t like the singling players for their mistakes, also hearing that some section of the crowd boooed the team yesterday. I think some fans are just going overboard with the reactions and criticism.
I did say before Arteta was too cautious in his approach in the EPL. I still think, City are not the same level like before, maybe Villa who have nothing to lose are the most dangerous in the race.
Can everyone calm down please, including Arteta himself.
We will not be playing this version of Man United weekly.
Last night was just one game. Let’s make amends and Push on. Every team in the epl will want to be were the arsenal is now. I still feel this is our year. No team in the league want to lead except us.
Come on you gunners .
All teams have bad spells. It’s better to have it now than later.
Let’s hope it ends with the United match
We are still 4 points ahead. Let’s try to build the lead again
Way to create a negative energy here.
I’m going to back the boys, and not slag off our team that is top of the PL and CL half way through the season.
Yes we have gone through a bad patch, and I am sure we will turn that around.
I am sure we will bounce back against Wolves and Leeds, then the same Negative Nancy’s here will not be here bigging up the team, they will disappear under their rock again and wait for another opportunity to bring the morale down. Geez, I think Arsenal have the most fickle supporters out there.
WE WILL NEVER WIN EVERY GAME!
At the end of the season, if we haven’t won anything, then sure, have your say, but at least back the boys while we still in a great position to win something.
Where you getting wolves from? We don’t play wolves until March
Sorry don’t know where I go that from!
Leeds and Sunderland.
Thanks for correction.
On the positive side for Arsenal, they have everyone back from injury and they have a meaningless game midweek (UCL), a big chance to give some key players time off and maybe involve some academy players. But knowing Arteta he will go all out to win the game, for me that’s been one of his weaknesses as a coach, too rigid in his approach, Too much structured approach.
When I say time-off, I mean zero involvement, no bench for Saka, Zubi, Merino, Rice, Ode, Saliba, Big Gabby, Gyokeres, Raya, Timber and Trossard. Maybe half a game for White and Calafiori
I 100% agree here, there is no need to play them at all here. There is absolutely nothing riding on this game at all.
Definitely
For those of us who go back to the latter days of Arsene Wenger’s reign, we can all remember Konstantine doing exactly the same thing – talking down the club, the manager, the players and telling everyone what needed to be done.
I waited with baited breath to find out which PL club was going to employ him, as he knew all the answers, but it seems there is more to being a manager than just coming out of the woodwork when things go wrong.
So, suddenly, up he pops again, telling everyone what should be done, criticising everyone and everything and throwing all his toys (and his dummy!) out of his pram once again.
Let’s just take a step back and look at the broader picture, rather than reacting to a bad day at the office.
We have lost just three games – three games!! – while competing in the hardest league in the world and the most prestigious European Cup competition there is.
Who have we lost to? Liverpool the reigning champions at Anfield – Villa, who are currently third in the table, at their ground and Man united, who had just beaten Man City, who are second in the PL.
We should have beaten pool at home, we thrashed Villa at the Emirates and we beat United at Old Trafford.
Our style of football this season is not one that is a thrill a minute, but the results have made up for that.
We are still four points clear of city and Villa, while Liverpool and United are way below us.
On to the CL and another of Konstantine’s gripes regarding our previous results under Arsene.
Nothing like keep regurgitating the Bayern results, or the fact we haven’t won the trophy as proof that Wenger had to go.
Yet, here we are today, sitting top of the CL, not having lost a single game and, I’m sure Konstantine remembers this, playing Bayern Munich off the park 4-1.
Yet not a peep from him, as this great run saw us concede just two goals and ensure that we will finish top of the CL, unless Bayern can produce an incredible scoreline and we lose our last game.
Not a single word of praise, or even a note of caution – just complete and utter silence….. until we lose at home for the first time this season and the floodgates of negativity open up in a torrent of abuse against the manager and players.
Do we really need so called fans like this?
I respect posters like Dan, Reggie, DK, HH etc who have been consistent in their questioning of Mikel Arteta and his tactics, but they also recognise when performances deserve praise.
I’m looking forward to seeing how we react Wednesday evening and against Leeds at the weekend.
Not sure what Konstantine will be doing though, probably hoping we lose both games in order to tell us all what he would do, why we should envelope ourselves in a cloak of doom and gloom and pray he doesn’t have to disappear back into the woodwork once again.
COYG! /
@ken,
I would also look past the perennial moaners but our form in the PL is alarming at the moment. Its not only the results or that we still leading 4 points, its the pattern recognition as this has happened before. And I think most of us here remember that.
We are on a slippery slope having lost 7 points in the past 3 matches despite playing 2 matches home.
This is all looking like the usual spring crumbling MA’s team endures, as did Wenger’s teams every now and then throughout the decade of 2006-2016.
And I wouldn’t look too much into topping the CL table. PSG won the whole thing despite us beating them in the group stages. Doesn’t matter much if we top the table or finish 10th. The knockout stages is the stage where mental character is tested.
We are talking about the here and now DaJuhi and that’s what the article is based on isn’t it?
I have no idea if we will win any trophy this season, but we certainly won’t be helping matters if every fan thinks like the writer of this article.
I’m actually enjoying where we are in all competitions and if we weren’t in such a good position, no one could say we are “bottling” it could they?
Of course, dropping points is not good, but hasn’t every other club dropped points as well?
As for the CL and PSG, we had to play the first leg at home because of where we qualified and they took full advantage – if I’m not mistaken, that won’t happen in the knockout stages this season.
Let’s remember, we lost to the eventual winners in the semi final and there’s no disgrace in that… at least not for me.
I am not saying Arsenal will fail to win anything this season but if they do fail then the manager’s contract (which is due for renewal) will not be signed and I believe he will walk. If he does fail to deliver anything then it will be six years and absolutely nothing – totally unacceptable…
Depends on what you see as “absolutely nothing” Leon.
If it’s only trophies that your measuring MA with, then your correct.
If, however, your measuring him by where he has taken us since those disastrous three seasons of finishing 8th 8th and 5th, then finishing 2nd three seasons in a row and becoming the most consistent club in the PL, then it’s a different story, along with our performances in the CL.
I have long argued that winning a trophy isn’t the be alk and end all – just look at where Leicester and Crystal Palace are at this moment in time.
I want The Arsenal to be run in a way that will ensure we continue to be the longest serving club playing top level football in England, having played by the rules, no skeletons in the cupboard and ensuring future Gooners enjoy the fruits of that way of running said club.
Tell me, Leon, would you rather be a Leicester or Palace fan than a Arsene fan at this moment in time?
No Ken it’s about winning trophies! If your comparing us with Leicester and Crystal Palace then we aren’t a big club. Big clubs win trophies, big clubs have standards and I’m guessing yours is just being competitive without winning anything. Do you honestly think no other manager in world football can do better than super duper mik ? Let’s not forget this man is on 15 million quid a season, the second or third highest paid manager in world football who has a singular fa cup won during covid with another managers squad, he’s won absolutely zilch with his own squad and his playing style is dreadful even some of his ardent fans would admit. You fans who back this manager have convinced yourself this club is doomed beyond Mikel Arteta. Higher standards are needed at this club if it considers itself a big club. Do you think Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, man utd or Liverpool would stick with a manager who’s gone 6 years without a trophy? He’d have been shown the door years ago! But at Arsenal we reward failure and some fans can’t enough of it. Lastly Ken I’m just sick of us being a laughing stock, rivals fans have been saying long before now we’ll bottle it again and guess what? We’re bottling it.. no matter what you think, we’ve all seen this play out before. Wish I was wrong but highly doubt I am. Doesn’t win the league this season no more excuses, he needs to go. He’s had all the backing in the world, if he can’t deliver get someone who can.
Anybody thinks Saka is a problem lately? Feels like he slows down the game upfront. No quick exchange of passes
I pointed this out after the Wolves game, Vithal and got a lot of negative responses.
I still feel the same today and we still haven’t sorted out our reliance on the right hand side and I believe Saka and Odegaard are part of the problem.