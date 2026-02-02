History Makers: Arsenal Women Win First-Ever FIFA Women’s Champions Cup

Arsenal Women have written another historic chapter after becoming the first-ever winners of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, following a dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over Corinthians at Arsenal Stadium.

In a gripping contest between two continental giants, goals from Olivia Smith and Lotte Wubben-Moy twice put the Gunners ahead, only for the Brazilian champions to respond on both occasions. With the score level after 90 minutes, it took extra time for the decisive moment to arrive, as Caitlin Foord struck in the 104th minute to secure victory and add another landmark trophy to Arsenal Women’s illustrious history.

A final worthy of history

The match itself was a fitting showcase for the inaugural edition of the competition. Arsenal controlled long spells of possession and showed composure on the ball, but Corinthians proved resilient, organised and dangerous on the break.

Olivia Smith opened the scoring with a composed finish, setting the tone early, while Lotte Wubben-Moy’s goal later in the contest reflected Arsenal’s aerial strength and attacking intent. Each time Arsenal took the lead, Corinthians responded with determination, forcing the game into extra time.

When the pressure was at its highest, Caitlin Foord delivered. Her well-taken goal midway through the additional period finally broke the deadlock and ensured Arsenal would lift the first FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, sealing a victory built on persistence, quality and belief.

Frida Maanum was awarded the Player of the Tournament, receiving her award from Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal Women set the global benchmark

This latest triumph further underlines Arsenal Women’s unique status in the game. They remain the only English side to have won Europe’s premier club competition, first achieving the feat in 2007 during a historic Treble-winning campaign.

That achievement was matched again in 2025, when Arsenal defeated Barcelona 1-0 in the final in Lisbon to lift the Women’s Champions League for a second time. Domestically, no club can match Arsenal’s record haul of 15 league titles, 14 FA Cups and seven League Cups.

Now, by becoming the inaugural winners of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, Arsenal have once again set a new benchmark, reinforcing their place as pioneers and standard-bearers in women’s football.

Is this the greatest era yet for Arsenal Women, and where does this historic triumph rank among the club’s greatest achievements?

