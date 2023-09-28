History shows why Arsenal must take the Carabao Cup seriously

Arsenal’s history in the Carabao Cup reflects both moments of promise and a lingering sense of frustration. While the club has achieved success in this competition, with victories in 1987 and 1993, they’ve also endured their share of near-misses and disappointments.

The Gunners’ first foray into the Carabao Cup final occurred during the 1967/68 season, but Leeds United denied them victory with a 1-0 defeat. In the following season, Arsenal reached the final once more, only to be thwarted by Swindon Town, losing 3-1.

It took nearly two decades for Arsenal to return to the final, and in 1987, they clinched the trophy with a 2-1 win over Liverpool. However, their triumph was short-lived, as they were defeated 2-1 by Luton Town in the subsequent year’s final.

Arsenal’s second Carabao Cup victory came in the 1992/93 season when they triumphed 2-1 over Sheffield Wednesday. Unfortunately, this success marked the last time they claimed the trophy.

In more recent years, Arsenal has made valiant attempts to secure the Carabao Cup. They reached the final in 2007, 2011, and 2018 but were thwarted by Chelsea, Birmingham City, and Manchester City, respectively.

Mikel Arteta has emphasised the significance of the Carabao Cup for the club. With a determination to secure his first managerial Carabao Cup victory, Arteta aims to elevate Arsenal’s standing in this competition, seeking to add more silverware to the club’s storied history.

Arsenal face West Ham United in the next round and with Manchester City eliminated the field is now wide open and there is no reason why it should not be Arsenal’s name on the trophy for the third time in its history.

If Arsenal is ever to take this competition seriously, surely it is this season. Our history in the competition in terms of actually winning it is quite poor, we must put that right.