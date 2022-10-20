History tells us that Arsenal are set to win the League title this season..

While the world of Football continues to debate if Arsenal can maintain their title challenge, the history books suggests they can.
While winning 9 out of our first 10 fixtures is the Gunners best ever start to the Premiership, it’s actually something that has only happened 4 times in the history of the competition.
Here’s what happened every time ….
Chelsea 2005-2006
Chelsea officially made the best ever start to a campaign, winning their first 9 games.
It’s a standard they kept up winning 20 out of their first 22 matches, meaning they had won the title by xmas.
This allowed them to take their foot off the pedal in the second part of the season.
This was Jose Mourinho proving you could win the Championship essentially based on how you came out of the traps, setting such a pace no one could keep up.
Man city 2011-12
On the other hand, this version of Man City are an example of how a great start isn’t always enough.
Mancini’s side won 13 of their first 16 games yet when they lost at the Emirates in April, they found themselves 8 points behind Man United in the title race.
That left them having to win their remaining 6 fixtures, including the Manchester Derby, famously winning their first ever Prem on goal difference in the last seconds of the whole season.
Man City 17-18
This was the beginning of an era where based on how you started a season, while you couldn’t win the title by xmas, you could lose it.
City won an incredible 20 out of their first 22 games, meaning their rivals couldn’t afford to drop any points if they wanted to compete. Between them and Liverpool, it’s a standard that hasn’t been dropped since.
Maybe not surprising given their winning sequence, City are the only team in Prem history to record 100 points, zero teams winning it as early as they did.
Liverpool 2019-20
Liverpool incredibly got to February having won every Prem Fixture, drawing just one.
In the history of the ‘big 5 leagues ‘it remains the greatest ever start to a season (79 out of 81 points).
This led to talk of could they match our Invincible season. Of course, once they couldn’t, suddenly the media went back to saying going unbeaten didn’t matter
As you can see, we are in esteemed company, some of the greatest Champions this country has ever produced.
Every team who has won 9 out their first 10 Prem fixtures went on to be that season’s Champions.
Will Arsenal be the exception to the rule or are we witnessing something special?
Dan
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I do not have any belief in history, simply because it is not about now! It is a pointless comparison.
REALISTS KNOW THAT WHAT ACTUALLY MATTERS IS NOW, NOT WAY BACK WHEN , WHICH HAS NOTHING AT ALL TO DO WITH TODAY. No more than yesteryears players or managers do.
Simply being realistic and not a silly person.
Everything is going well at the moment and long may it continue.
I don’t think history will play any part of we’re to win it.
Our performances will be the reason, down to the smallest detail.
It dawned on me yesterday how so many small details are contributing to us winning easily, one of them which is a thing Xhaka does this season.
That Salah’s goal against City on Sunday. If Xhaka was on that pitch, he stops Alison from making that kick, then he gets a yellow card and us fans will call him silly and rash.
He’s been doing that a lot this season, he stopped Alison one time in this recent game we won.
When he did it against Leicester, I was fuming, the he did it against Brentford and got a yellow card. I was absolutely mad, but looking at how City have no player doing that and it kick-started the move that brought their Loss, I can’t help but appreciate the little fact that Xhaka does that for us.
There’s so many contributing factor to why we’ll win the league if we do.
I doubt History is a valid one
Great article. I really hope we win EPL this season, but I will only believe in our chance if we can dominate Liverpool in the first 45 minutes at Anfield
Gai, dominating Liverpool in 45 minutes is not what would matter but taking points of them even if ugly. Leeds played well against us but we got vital 3 points, Arsenal played well against Man.U but lost 3 points. The Leceister City that won the league seasons ago where not dominating teams but they were getting results. We dont have to dominate big teams we only need to be tactically aware to get points of them.
Yes we can win the league , if Leicester could do it so can we, all arteta needs to do is prioritise which tournament he feels the trophy is winnable and utilise the players effectively to that goal.