History – The Golden career of Arsenal’s greatest-ever Gunner Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry – the greatest Gunner in history

If you wanted goals Thierry Henry was your man, like the chant goes “in a flash the best scored three, guess who it was? Thierry Henry”.

The Arsenal all-time top scorer racked up an impressive goal tally of 228 strikes in 377 matches, although it did take the Frenchman 181 games to score 100 goals which is slower than the likes of Ian Wright, Cliff Bastin, Jimmy Brain and Ted Drake to name a few prolific attackers in The Gunners history.

Throughout his 22 year footballing career starting at French side INF Clairefontaine Youth in 1992 and finishing at MLS team New York Red Bull in 2014, Henry boasted 20 trophies. For his country France he lifted the World Cup (1998), Euros (2000), Confederations Cup (2003). Whilst at Monaco before arriving in England he heralded the French Division 1 title (1997). At Highbury one of the hottest prospects in the World secured two Premier League titles (2002,2004), three FA Cups (2002, 2003, 2005), two Community Shields (2002, 2004). After flying to Spanish giants Barcelona he merited a single Champions League (2009), one FIFA Club World Cup (2010), UEFA Supercup (2009), two La Liga’s (2009,2010), two Spanish Super Cups (2009,2010) and one Spanish Cup (2009). Out in America he lapped up his final piece of silverware, the Supporters Shield in 2013.

During the Summer Transfer Market Window of 1999 Henry was picked up by Arsene Wenger after a tricky spell with Juventus for roughly £11 million. At The Gunners Wenger saw the attacking potential of Henry transforming him into a striker from left-winger, a gamble which paid off. After a year in North London he had scored a whopping 26 strikes.

Come the anti-climax of the 2000/01 campaign at N5 he was The Gunners top striker with 22 goals, a theme Henry would repeat time and again during his stay at Arsenal. He would also be recognised on an individual scale being voted French player of the year in 2000.

The next season paid dividends with Henry achieving his first ever 2001/02 Premier League title and becoming the Premier Leagues main talisman with 24 goals as well as 20 assists creating a new feat in the Premiership. On top of that he ensured Arsenals third and final double in history was reached after helping his side dismantle London rivals Chelsea 2-0 in the FA Cup final.

The Gunners unfortunately lost the title the following season finishing second to eventual winners Manchester United, however silverware was still on show for Henry and Arsenal after Saints were beaten 1-0 in the 2003 FA Cup final. He was later voted Arsenal player of the season.

Henry became an “Invincible” during the 2003/04 season with Wenger’s side going undefeated in every Premier League match securing the one and only golden Premiership trophy in history. That campaign he popped up as the Premier Leagues top scorer with 30 nettings. For the second year running he was voted Arsenals player of the year.

In the summer leading into the admirable Premier League campaign Henry lifted the Confederations Cup for his nation. France narrowly tackled Turkey in the final 3-2 with Henry bagging the opener and afterwards the competitions Golden Ball and Golden Shoe due to his four record strikes in the tournament. This was Henry’s third and final honour won with France. He’d previously sealed the 2000 Euros following France’s extra-time win over Italy 2-1, Henry had scored in the semis versus Portugal during another extra-time 2-1 victory. He also found the back of the net three times but this was not enough to be handed the tournaments Golden Shoe. Two years earlier Henry tasted the finest of International silverware throwing up the 1998 World Cup in the air after Brazil were taken down 3-0. Again Henry netted three times, also witnessing him score a penalty in the quarters against Italy with France winning in the shootout following a 0-0 draw at the end of extra-time. Henry would hang up his International boots in 2010 after being picked 123 times with 51 strikes, ending 13 years of French duty.

The year 2005 would watch Henry upsettingly win his last winners medal at Arsenal after an intense FA Cup final brawl with Manchester United. The Red Devils held The Gunners to a 0-0 draw after fulltime and extra-time, eventually seeing Wenger’s army beat Sir Alex Ferguson’s side 5-4 on penalties. After the eventful occasion he was awarded his second consecutive European Golden boot, with 30 goals at the end of the 2003/04 campaign and 25 at the finish line of the 2004/05 season.

In 2006 he was the Premier Leagues top scorer for the third season on the trot, after claiming 27 strikes, as well as being voted French player of the year for the fourth consecutive season. The 2005/06 Champions League campaign proved to be a great success for Arsenal where they reached the final of the competition in Paris being defeated 2-1 by Barcelona after haven taken a first half lead. This was the second time during the decade that Henry and Arsenal failed to make the most of their chances to seal European glory, after losing the 2000 UEFA Cup final to Turkish underdogs Galatasaray 4-1 on penalties after a 120 minute worth draw.

Come 2007 the Arsenal captain departed England after his eight year spell with Wenger for Barcelona who he said would be the only club he’d leave The Gunners for.

Two years later Henry finally added domestic European silverware to his cabinet at the Nou Camp, when Manchester United were narrowly defeated 2-0 in the Champions League final. He then held up the FIFA Club World Cup once Brazilian team Santos were demolished 4-0. He also claimed the 2009 UEFA Supercup 1-0 just about versus Shakhtar Donetsk. In the same year he let Barcelona run away with an outstanding sextuple after the La Liga, Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup were added to the trophy collection. Overall Henry whipped dup 49 goals for Barca during his three year tenure in Spain.

For the next four years he played in the MLS with New York Red Bull where he claimed the Supporters Shield in 2013. He also returned to Arsenal during the 2011/12 season which proved somewhat successful, running off the bench as a substitute in the FA Cup Third Round netting the only strike of the match against Leeds United, ensuring FA Cup progress was made for The Gunners.

After an admirable and impactful career Henry finished up as a player in 2014. Since then he has coached Arsenals youth sides, been Belgium’s assistant manager on two occasions and helped out Monaco Montreal and France U21s as well as Olympic football team.

In recent years he has been renowned for being on the TV talking his opinion on various media channels such as Sky Sports and CBS Sports.

However closer to home Henry can be seen in statue form outside The Emirates Stadium as Arsenals all-time top goalscorer.

Liam Harding

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…