History: Top defender Lee Dixon won 8 trophies in 10 years at Arsenal

Lee Dixon

In 1964 Lee Dixon, one of the most committed defenders in Arsenal history was born who would later win the league three times, three FA Cups, one League Cup and one European Cup Winners Cup.

Dixon got his professional career off to a start at Burnley in 1980 as an apprentice after having just left school, becoming pro in 1982 for Chester City before playing for Bury and Stoke City in a short period of time. At the Victoria Ground Dixon appeared in 50 matches netting three times.

In 1988 Dixon signed for Arsenal in a deal worth £375,000 and would later partner up with once Stoke City teammate Steve Bould.

In the final game of January 1988, George Graham put Dixon in the side after the departure of England right back Viv Anderson to Manchester United. The youngster would have to wait till a month later to get his debut versus Luton Town in the league in February, before the season came to an end Dixon had played in a further six games.

The next campaign witnessed Winterburn move across from left back, handing over Dixon the number two position which he retained for over a decade. Out of the side Kenny Sansom left Arsenal the next winter.

Dixon later wrote in The Independent about the defensive wall he was a part of: “I was fortunate to play in an Arsenal back line that earned itself a reputation as being Ok. I’m not trying to be overly modest in saying that, as individuals, we weren’t the best players in the World.”

Dixon and Winterburn would cement a defensive blockade for near enough the next decade, whilst collaborating alongside skipper Tony Adams, and David O’ Leary in the centre of defence. In late 1988 they were helped by Steve Bould. This defensive love affair proved to be enough to see Arsenal clinch the 1988/89 First Division title at Anfield against Liverpool on the final day of the season.

Dixon was an ever supportive right back who was the emotionally defensive walking stick to winger David Rocastle and his great attacking abilities were well renowned even though his main job was to defend. The Gunners needed two goals to win the title they hadn’t won since 1971 and that was just what happened against Liverpool with Michael Thomas scoring in the final moments of the match which Arsenal won 2-0.

In 1991 Dixon would grasp his hands around a second league title which Arsenal secured that year, losing only one match throughout the season. Dixon missed out on the 1993 League Cup Final to Sheffield Wednesday after being suspended in Arsenals semi-final cup win over Tottenham Hotspur. Anyway The Gunner narrowly edged out Wednesday 2-1. Dixon was in the starting line-up once again for the FA Cup final that season which saw Arsenal beat Sheffield Wednesday again in the replay after originally drawing 1-1.

Fast forward a year and Dixon won the 1994 Cup Winners Cup after Arsenal beat Parma 1-0 in the finale. The following year The Gunners would lose in the final in Paris versus Real Zaragoza after having equalised previously.

In 1996 new revolutionary manager Arsene Wenger arrived upon the scenes at Highbury bringing with him new diet methods which proved to lengthen the career of many Arsenal players including Dixon. Within two years Dixon was at it again in the backline to play a pivotal role in The Gunners 1997/98 double winning season after the Premier League and FA Cup was achieved. A year later Dixon would seal a testimonial match in his tenth season in 1999.

In 2000 Dixon once again featured in a European Cup final, this time round it was the UEFA Cup which unfortunately Arsenal lost in a penalty shootout versus Galatasaray. Previously during the 1999/2000 season Dixon missed from the spot in the FA Cup versus Leicester City as Arsenal lost their place in the competition.

After having been beaten in the 2001 FA Cup Final Dixon helped Arsenal win the 2001/02 double after gloriously lifting the Premiership and FA Cup against London rivals Chelsea. At the end of the campaign Dixon age 38 hung up his boots for good after 458 matches in the league grabbing 25 strikes.

In terms of his International career Dixon was called up for England for the first time in April 1990 in a game versus Czechoslovakia. He did a good job however there was little chance of him being included in the 1990 World Cup as he was placed third in the defensive chain below Gary Stevens and Paul Baker. By the end of the tournament with both first and second choice defenders remaining fit Dixon failed to make a match in Italia 90. After the World Cup which England reached the semi-finals of new boss Graham Taylor slotted Dixon into his team instantly before he netted at Wembley in his sixth match in a critical Euro 92 qualifier game versus Republic of Ireland after the 90 minutes finished 1-1.

Nearing the end of 1991 Dixon had been called up 11 times for England witnessing him appear in every Euro 92 qualifying match. However as the finals approached Dixon was plagued by injury before losing his place in the final squad for the tournament despite being in the provisional team.

In 1993 Dixon struggled internationally after The Three Lions missed out on the 1994 World Cup. Dixons 21st cap was handed out during a 7-1 obliteration of San Marino in the final qualifier.

Towards the end of January 1999 temporary England coach Howard Wilkinson recalled Dixon to the England team when he hadn’t appeared for his country for over half a decade. This would be his final call up after England were beaten 2-0 by France. His international career came to a collapse with 22 caps but all in all he never played in a tournament.

Since retirement Dixon has been a pundit on BBC and ITV before now helping out with Premier League on NBC where he’s worked at for over the past ten years.

Dixon currently 59 remains one of only a few players to win the top-flight of English football during three decades (1980s, 1990s and 2000s).

Liam Harding

What is your TOP TEN Arsenal players of the Decade? – Watch the latest COUCH COACH PODCAST with Bjorn &Dean and listen to their choices

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…