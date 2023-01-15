“Hits different.” Journalist reacts to Arsenal’s win against Tottenham

Arsenal journalist Alex Batt is delighted with the current Arsenal team after their stunning 2-0 win against Tottenham this afternoon.

The Gunners are having a brilliant season and now sit a clear eight points above second and on course for the Premier League title.

Spurs have struggled this term and were there for the taking in the game at the Tottenham Stadium.

A good first half was enough to help Arsenal get in their stride and score twice before defending fairly comfortably in the second period of the game.

Most Arsenal fans will be happy with that result and Batt is one. He tweeted:

“This Arsenal team just hits different. I love it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The win against Tottenham is one of our best results in recent weeks and it will boost the confidence of our players even further as we chase a good end to this term.

However, the players must remember we have won nothing yet and we need even better performances in other matches to end this season on a high.

Our guys have produced some of the best performances by any club in recent weeks and we expect them to keep performing well in the next few games.