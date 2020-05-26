Holding amongst Arsenal defenders set for the axe this summer

Rob Holding is set to be made available for transfer this summer, along with Arsenal team-mates Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis it is claimed.

Pablo Mari joined the club in January on loan, and had most recently earned a regular starting role in the side before the suspension of football. The Spaniard started the last two fixtures before the break, and looks almost certain to be signed permanently this summer.

His permanent arrival paired with the return of William Saliba on loan looks set to force out other defenders, while there is also talk of another centre-back being brought in this summer also.

Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis are both set to become available for a move in the coming window, both with just the one year remaining on their Arsenal playing contracts.

Rob Holding is set to join them on the transfer list also, despite impressing under Unai Emery previously.

Our club has been linked with a move to sign one of Axel Disasi, Samuel Umtiti, Wesley Fofana, Dayot Upamecano or Jerome Boateng, but any such arrival may well depend on the outgoings that are arranged.

Calum Chambers looks likely to survive the chop however, having impressed at right-back this term, although he has only picked up one appearance under the new boss before succumbing to his latest injury, and isn’t expect to return until the new season.

Does Holding deserve a place in the squad? Has Mustafi done enough to convince that he deserves to fight for his place at Arsenal since Arteta’s arrival?

Patrick