Holding and Chambers shouldn’t be immune from the axe

Arsenal is expected to have a clear out this summer as they look to rebuild their team under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard became the club’s manager late last year, his appointment has brought about positive changes at the club and they are keen to build on that this season.

One position that Arsenal will look to overhaul is their defence and a number of their defenders have been tipped to be axed.

The likes of Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi could be leaving the club this summer and make room for the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel.

Two players who cases have been made for them to remain at the club are Rob Holding and Calum Chambers.

Holding has a longer-term remaining on his current deal at the club and he has proven to be a fine defender when he has played for the first team.

Chambers also impressed in the first few games he played under Arteta and the Spaniard seem to think highly of him.

I also like to think that Chambers may have come of age and he might become a key player.

However, if we sign Gabriel and add him to Saliba, it means that both players will have even more competition for places.

They represent an era at the Emirates that hasn’t delivered so much and neither player should be immune from being offloaded, especially if Arteta wants to bring in better quality.

An article from Ime