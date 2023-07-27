Holding responds to backlash over his mistake against Barcelona

Rob Holding is arguably the most error-prone defender at Arsenal at the moment and it seems he will never get rid of that part of his game.
The Englishman is fighting for his career at the club after the Gunners signed Jakub Kiwior and Jurrien Timber in the last six months.
Holding is further down on the pecking order at the Emirates but is still in the plans of Mikel Arteta.
This is why he was taken to the club’s pre-season training camp in the USA, but he has not done well enough to win over the manager.
Arsenal defeated Barcelona 5-3 in their last pre-season fixture and one of the goals scored by the Catalans resulted from a ridiculous mistake from Holding.
Fans took to social media to slam the Englishman, with some calling on the club to offload him for good.
However, The Sun reveals he has responded to these criticisms with a cryptic message on his social media page.
The report reveals the defender uploaded a black screen on his Instagram account and added the text “Nice one”.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Holding has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates and the defender simply cannot remain on our books anymore.
He has shown we are a bigger side than his talents and he should find another team in the league, probably in the midtable, to join.
What a horrible vindictive article! Didn’t see a similar article when Gabriel made a mistake against MU. FFS!
Holding is a very good player and the reason that he’s at per avarage is simply because we only subject him to the game when other are not fit. He must be granted more playing minutes and the man will prove he’s better than Jacob or Gabriel
Well said GB.
Are we going to see an article like this every time one of our players make a mistake then….pathetic article.
What an absolute joke of a sick article. No need and not called for.
Game time maybe hard to come by for Holding in the next campaign, with the likes of Saliba, Timber, Magalhaes and Kiwior seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order but there is no need to treat him harshly, have seen countless notable performances from the Englishman.
I agree that the article was unnecessarily unkind. Holding is loyal to the club and never shirks if called upon
No idea why fans are hating on this guy, he is a very reliable back up who does a job when called upon without grudges in his mind regarding his limited game time.Of course he makes mistakes just like any of our so called top players who get praised to heavens whenever they shine though get lashed out at when it’s the reverse but not much fuss is made out of it and they move on quickly rightfully which is totally not the case with holding as fans are not interested in his plus side but negative side that rarely occur.