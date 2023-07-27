Holding responds to backlash over his mistake against Barcelona

Rob Holding is arguably the most error-prone defender at Arsenal at the moment and it seems he will never get rid of that part of his game.

The Englishman is fighting for his career at the club after the Gunners signed Jakub Kiwior and Jurrien Timber in the last six months.

Holding is further down on the pecking order at the Emirates but is still in the plans of Mikel Arteta.

This is why he was taken to the club’s pre-season training camp in the USA, but he has not done well enough to win over the manager.

Arsenal defeated Barcelona 5-3 in their last pre-season fixture and one of the goals scored by the Catalans resulted from a ridiculous mistake from Holding.

Fans took to social media to slam the Englishman, with some calling on the club to offload him for good.

However, The Sun reveals he has responded to these criticisms with a cryptic message on his social media page.

The report reveals the defender uploaded a black screen on his Instagram account and added the text “Nice one”.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Holding has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates and the defender simply cannot remain on our books anymore.

He has shown we are a bigger side than his talents and he should find another team in the league, probably in the midtable, to join.

