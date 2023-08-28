Holding the next to leave? Do Arsenal still need a new defender?

Arsenal not signing a top defender in the next few days before the transfer window closes will be a transfer blunder.

Jurrien Timber is set to miss a huge chunk of this season due to injury. It has been confirmed that Kieran Tierney has been allowed to move to Real Sociedad on a loan deal, and now there’s talk that Rob Holding could also leave.

Rob Holding, still expected to leave Arsenal in the final days of the transfer window. There are discussions now ongoing to make it happen 🔴⚪️ #AFC Understand there are also Spanish clubs asking for conditions of Holding deal. pic.twitter.com/GC37IkBX7I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2023

Arteta is losing three defenders Thus, the wise thing is to get at least one other top defender on board to have a quality bench so as not to struggle when there’s a defensive injury crisis.

Saying Arsenal needs to sign another defender is easy, but who do they sign?

Several defenders are linked with a move to the Emirates, but I’d suggest Arsenal sign Galatasaray’s Victor Nelson.

Nelson is only available for the £21 million release clause; he is right-footed; he excels in aerial duels; and like Saliba, he has an eye for a pass; he is a ball-playing defender; and he could be the perfect backup for Saliba. Getting Saliba’s backup should be the priority.

Gabriel has an ideal replacement in Jakub Kiwior; Oleksander Zinchenko at left back can be deputised by Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior, while at right back Ben White can, if not available, be replaced by either Thomas Partey or Tomiyasu.

Nelson could be the player that makes the Arsenal switch by deadline day; if not, who will?

Arsenal need a new defender desperately.

Darren N

