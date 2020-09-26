Homegrown quota emerges as another problem for Arsenal

Arsenal’s move for Houssem Aouar might be hampered by their failure to meet home-grown quotas this season, 101Greatgoals has reported.

The Frenchman looks to be on his way to the Emirates before this transfer window closes, but he will have to take up one of the non-homegrown slots in the club.

The rule states that every team cannot have more than 17 non-homegrown players over the age of 21 in their team per season.

Arsenal’s signing of Iceland goalkeeper, Runar Alex Runarsson has taken their number of non-homegrown talents to 19.

Aouar is already 22 and he will also need one of those slots. This means that Arsenal will have to move some of their current players to fit him into their team.

The Gunners have made some impressive signings in this transfer window after landing Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian, but they need to offload some players too.

They are looking to sell the likes of Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi.

They would have held on for good transfer fees, but this revelation might force them to take lower transfer fees while offloading those players so that they can have space in their homegrown quota.