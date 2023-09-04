Why can’t Arsenal ever make money from player sales?

So it looks like Rob Holding has joined Crystal Palace in a £4 million deal.

The Gunners have been able to offload the likes of Nuno Tavares, Alex Runnarson, Holding, and Kieran Tierney, while they also have sent Albert Sambi Lokonga leave on loan.

None of them had a future at Arsenal and the club has done well to find suitors for the players. But patting the backs of the club’s hierarchy would hardly be an appropriate thing to do.

We are a hilarious. Why are we always the one in this position? Can’t shift anyone. Told how this summer would be critical in terms of sales yet deadline and Cedric, Holding, Lokonga and Pepe are still here. Could only shift, KT, Tavares and Runnarsson on loan too. It’s poor https://t.co/dUPIvavaKb — Super Eagle (@SVCarbaholic) September 1, 2023

While the departures of Tavares, Tierney, and Runnarson occurred through loan deals, the transfer of Rob Holding for a mere £4 million raises questions in today’s football market.

Not to mention Nicolas Pepe, who failed to find a club, and now will probably see his contract being terminated by the Gunners.

This sum pales in comparison to recent transfers, such as Cole Palmer, a peripheral figure at Manchester City, securing a move to Chelsea for more than ten times Holding’s fee. Similarly, Ian Maatsen’s transfer from Chelsea to Burnley amounted to eight times Holding’s deal, highlighting the stark difference.

Arsenal are close to completing all the outgoings they aimed to do at the start of the week. It’s worth noting some other countries transfer windows remain open for another two weeks which is likely where Cedric and Nicolas Pepe will end up. We’re getting there…⏳🔜 pic.twitter.com/Qt10AT1SUm — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) September 1, 2023

Even Wataru Endo, older than Holding and without prior Premier League experience, moved to Liverpool for approximately five times the price Arsenal received for Holding.

You really need to question Edu on this, regardless of all the good things he has done in the transfer windows until now.

A proficient Sporting Director should shoulder the dual responsibility of acquiring top-tier talent for the club and orchestrating successful sales. This duality not only makes them an ideal candidate but also ensures the sustainability of the footballing business.

And Arsenal have failed to do it time and again.

Indeed, it’s undeniable that the Brazilian is relatively fresh in the world of club football. However, football is an unforgiving industry, and if you fail to excel in your role, you risk being replaced.

I’m not suggesting that it’s time for Edu to depart just yet. Quite the contrary!

Nevertheless, he must swiftly master the skill of effective player sales if he intends to maintain his current position for an extended period.

Writer – Yash Bisht

