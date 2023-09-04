Why can’t Arsenal ever make money from player sales?

So it looks like Rob Holding has joined Crystal Palace in a £4 million deal.
The Gunners have been able to offload the likes of Nuno Tavares, Alex Runnarson, Holding, and Kieran Tierney, while they also have sent Albert Sambi Lokonga leave on loan.
None of them had a future at Arsenal and the club has done well to find suitors for the players. But patting the backs of the club’s hierarchy would hardly be an appropriate thing to do.
We are a hilarious. Why are we always the one in this position? Can’t shift anyone. Told how this summer would be critical in terms of sales yet deadline and Cedric, Holding, Lokonga and Pepe are still here. Could only shift, KT, Tavares and Runnarsson on loan too. It’s poor https://t.co/dUPIvavaKb
— Super Eagle (@SVCarbaholic) September 1, 2023
While the departures of Tavares, Tierney, and Runnarson occurred through loan deals, the transfer of Rob Holding for a mere £4 million raises questions in today’s football market.
Not to mention Nicolas Pepe, who failed to find a club, and now will probably see his contract being terminated by the Gunners.
This sum pales in comparison to recent transfers, such as Cole Palmer, a peripheral figure at Manchester City, securing a move to Chelsea for more than ten times Holding’s fee. Similarly, Ian Maatsen’s transfer from Chelsea to Burnley amounted to eight times Holding’s deal, highlighting the stark difference.
Arsenal are close to completing all the outgoings they aimed to do at the start of the week.
It’s worth noting some other countries transfer windows remain open for another two weeks which is likely where Cedric and Nicolas Pepe will end up.
We’re getting there…⏳🔜 pic.twitter.com/Qt10AT1SUm
— now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) September 1, 2023
Even Wataru Endo, older than Holding and without prior Premier League experience, moved to Liverpool for approximately five times the price Arsenal received for Holding.
You really need to question Edu on this, regardless of all the good things he has done in the transfer windows until now.
A proficient Sporting Director should shoulder the dual responsibility of acquiring top-tier talent for the club and orchestrating successful sales. This duality not only makes them an ideal candidate but also ensures the sustainability of the footballing business.
And Arsenal have failed to do it time and again.
Indeed, it’s undeniable that the Brazilian is relatively fresh in the world of club football. However, football is an unforgiving industry, and if you fail to excel in your role, you risk being replaced.
I’m not suggesting that it’s time for Edu to depart just yet. Quite the contrary!
Nevertheless, he must swiftly master the skill of effective player sales if he intends to maintain his current position for an extended period.
Writer – Yash Bisht
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
It’s been an Arsenal issue for close to 2 decades now. We always hold onto players too long because “we think we can’t live without them”.
Our biggest problem now is the lack of rotation means all of our fringe players, even the highly talented ones, completely lack match experience and fitness and therefore don’t always appear to be able to step up.
MA/Edu’s big issue now is they’ve just been given whatever they want for years without having to give back on their end. We’ve spent more than enough money now to the point where we can start selling good players now like City.
The problem is instead of dealing with a player that you don’t want MA rather just sweeps it under the rug by benching/loaning/ripping up contracts instead of just selling. He also does his best to devalue players for years and then wonders why clubs want to lowball us.
I completely disagree with everything above. Mostly all the players we are struggling to sell were not purchased by MA so he can hardly be held accountable for the lack of resale value can he?!
He will also rotate in the cup competitions like he does every year to give the fringe players game time so the notion that he doesn’t rotate is complete nonsense.
You actually think he deliberately devalues players?
What a complete load of nonsense
But Chelsea always have players from different managers and are always able to recoup most of their money back from their bad purchases. When we make a bad purchase it seems we are just stuck with them until the contract runs out.
We are still struggling to get rid of the dead wood from the previous regime and it will take a few more years until the cycle has restarted. It was always going to be a long process and we are definitely well into the transitional period. There will come a time when we have to sell one of our stars for various reasons and I am confident moving forward we will receive top fees for these players. Saliba, Gabby, Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Jesus, if any of these players were sold today you would be looking at 80 million +. We cant get fees for dead wood like holding, cedric and pepe because they are not desirable footballers
We pay our flops too high of wages I think, and at some point you just develop a reputation in the transfer market. Any buyer knows we sell cheap and to just wait until the end of the transfer window. We also need to stop ripping up contracts too if we want to change that rep. Luckily the Saudis seem to throw money easily and can hopefully get us out of some sticky situations in the future.
Holding’s low sale price might’ve been a token of appreciation from Arsenal for his service, as they did to Giroud several years ago. Holding’s contract was also expiring
Pepe blew his chance in France, his age isn’t conducive for improvement, his salary is high and he will be a free agent at the end of this season, so it’s difficult to sell him
Soares has a similar situation