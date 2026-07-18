“Honestly, incredible” Declan Rice sends a message to England fans

Declan Rice has sent a message to England fans, thanking them for their support as the Three Lions look to secure third place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

England have been one of the strongest teams in the competition so far, but their hopes of reaching the final ended after they fell short against Argentina in the semi-final. They will now face France in the match for the third-place medal.

The England side entered the tournament with expectations of going all the way and had been among the most effective teams throughout the competition. However, they were unable to complete their journey and will now focus on finishing the World Cup with a victory.

Rice appreciates England supporters

Rice played through pain during the tournament as he continues to manage an injury suffered in the second half of the season. The Arsenal midfielder would have wanted to help his country win the World Cup for the supporters who had backed the team throughout the competition.

Despite the disappointment, Rice remains grateful for the incredible support he and his teammates have received from England fans. The midfielder believes the players gave everything possible to create memorable moments and bring happiness to those following the team.

Rice sends message before final match

According to England Football, Rice said: “I just wanted to say a massive, massive thank you to all the fans for all your incredible support throughout this World Cup.

“Honestly, incredible. All of the boys feel all of your support so thank you so much.

“Thank you so much to everyone in Kansas [City] for making this stay so special.

“One more to go on this journey. Stick with us [for] one more and hopefully we can win tomorrow.”

Rice’s message highlights the connection between the England squad and their supporters. While the team were unable to reach the final, they still have an opportunity to end the tournament positively and reward the fans who have supported them throughout their World Cup campaign.

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