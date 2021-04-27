“Honestly, you are making me more angry” Neville angered by Josh Kroenke’s patronising comments

Gary Neville says he is angry at suggestions that English fans want Premier League football while international fans want more games between Arsenal and teams like Barcelona.

This suggestion was made by Josh Kroenke when he was defending Arsenal’s decision to join the European Super League last week.

The Gunners were one of 11 teams who founded the competition that has now been suspended due to fans’ fury.

The news of their participation was met with anger and protests that are still ongoing at the moment.

Josh held a fans’ forum where he answered questions from unhappy supporters and one reason he gave for joining the Super League was the prospect of playing top teams, which their international fans want.

However, when Martin Tyler told Neville about the patronising take on Sky Sports, it angered the former Manchester United full-back turned pundit who went on a rant.

“Martin, honestly, you are making me more angry, the more that you speak,” said Neville. “Honestly, they are an absolute disgrace.

“Those three clubs (Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal) are standard-bearers in English football, in terms of success and joy around the world.

“The hundreds of millions of fans around the world, who have watched those three clubs. And to be represented in such a fashion, honestly!”