Hope rises that Arsenal may yet offload albatross around their necks

Arsenal may yet be able to offload liability Mest Ozil

Ozil has regained the trust of Mikel Arteta however, he remains far from his best and the Spanish manager probably would not reject the idea of cashing in on him.

Ozil has 18 months left on his current Arsenal contract that sees him make a ridiculous and undeserved £350,000 per week.

He has been underwhelming for a good few seasons now but he has maintained that he would see out his contract at the Emirates.

Reports from Turkish football citing the Washington Post no less is claiming that he has emerged as a shock target for MLS side DC United.

DC United recently had Wayne Rooney on their books, but the Englishman has returned to Derby County so United has their designated player slot free for a high profile signing.

The report claims that Ozil has recently opened a branch of his coffee store, 39 Steps at the Audi Find Stadium and he could be preparing for life in DC after leaving Arsenal.

Ozil’s huge wage bill has been a stumbling block for teams looking to take him away from Arsenal and that would represent a problem for DC United as well.

However, if Arsenal became interested in the deal, they could subsidize the player’s salary until his current deal with them ends.

Earlier I posted up an article that was titled “If only this Arsenal rumour turned out to be true” I wish I would have saved that for this particular news.