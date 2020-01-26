Hope rises that Arsenal may yet offload albatross around their necks

Arsenal may yet be able to offload liability Mest Ozil
Ozil has regained the trust of Mikel Arteta however, he remains far from his best and the Spanish manager probably would not reject the idea of cashing in on him.
Ozil has 18 months left on his current Arsenal contract that sees him make a ridiculous and undeserved £350,000 per week.
He has been underwhelming for a good few seasons now but he has maintained that he would see out his contract at the Emirates.
Reports from Turkish football citing the Washington Post no less is claiming that he has emerged as a shock target for MLS side DC United.
DC United recently had Wayne Rooney on their books, but the Englishman has returned to Derby County so United has their designated player slot free for a high profile signing.
The report claims that Ozil has recently opened a branch of his coffee store, 39 Steps at the Audi Find Stadium and he could be preparing for life in DC after leaving Arsenal.
Ozil’s huge wage bill has been a stumbling block for teams looking to take him away from Arsenal and that would represent a problem for DC United as well.
However, if Arsenal became interested in the deal, they could subsidize the player’s salary until his current deal with them ends.
Earlier I posted up an article that was titled “If only this Arsenal rumour turned out to be true” I wish I would have saved that for this particular news.
This toxic attitude of slanting your own player is so Arsenal…
Yes. I agree. Arsenal fans should have NO right to criticise players.
Only say kind and wonderful things about all Arsenal players
I might be wrong but i understand they were interested in next year taking Ozil, not this. They were looking for an agreement in principle but not this year, i dont know if that has changed.
Ozil is not going anywhere, he will go til His juicy contract takes him, then probably NY ; after London, that makes sense for 2 years, LA or Miami sound pretty good as well.
This is pure BS rumors!
You, me and countless other Gooners also pray this is true Martin. “Albertoss around our necks” is a perfect description for this lazy, uninterested in our club player. OF ALL YOUR RUMOURS I PLAY TO GOD THIS ONE COMES TRUE!
If Ozil was earning £100,000 per week I’d even be inclined to want to keep him as backup
But his wages are contributing to our finances being choked
We need to release this pressure. His wages could pay 3 decent players or 2 excellent players or 1 world class player
Ozil is not helping Aubameyang or other players score more goals, he doesn’t kick assists, doesn’t retrieve the ball back, doesn’t defend. What use is he?