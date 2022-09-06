Hopefully Arsenal fans will calm expectations after the Man United defeat

Leadership, mentality, character.. by Dan

Last weekend Mikel Arteta asked fans to be humble.

As someone who interacts with Gooners daily through my writing, I can account that lots of my peers haven’t been humble this season.

Why can’t we win the title? Leicester did?

Our recruitment strategy is better than Wenger at his strongest!

How our manager has proved his doubters wrong!

A comparison between Gabriel and VVD!

We should be grateful to the Kroenke Family?

I even found myself having to propose bets that Aubameyang would score more goals then Eddie Nketiah.

Not just is a section of our fanbase not being humble, they are being arrogant.

Wins over Leicester, Palace, Villa, Fulham and the Cherries, and apparently that’s enough evidence that we have closed this 20 plus point gap?

Be honest if Spurs fans said that we call out their arrogance and laugh when they fall flat on their face.

In reality we beat the teams we should have, but lost in our first tricky away fixture.

Yes, we played well. That’s okay if it’s a one-off, but how many times in recent years do, we almost celebrate losing with honour?

Man City at home? Liverpool at home?

In Amazon’s All Or Nothing series, our manager commented that between the two boxes we had been the better side, yet reminded the dressing room that sport is decided in the two penalty areas.

In the two boxes Man United were superior to us, more clinical in one, more organised in the other.

They controlled the match more than you think.

Realising how high our line was, they simply allowed us to have the ball and were ruthless when they won back possession.

We didn’t have the leaders on the pitch or on the touchline to change our system.

There’s that word again, leadership, mentality, character.

The words that cost us the top 4, problems that some naively thought had improved because we won 5 games.

That includes the dugout.

The opposition saw how open we were, and our manager never changed anything.

Tactically we were out-thought.

Our manager can make as many excuses he wants, but his decision-making was as bad as his players.

If we learn from this weekend, it’s a defeat that won’t be that harmful.

Yet I hope it just calms down a few of my fellow Gooners.

Dan Smith

