Hopefully Arsenal fans will calm expectations after the Man United defeat

Last weekend Mikel Arteta asked fans to be humble.
As someone who interacts with Gooners daily through my writing, I can account that lots of my peers haven’t been humble this season.
Why can’t we win the title? Leicester did?
Our recruitment strategy is better than Wenger at his strongest!
How our manager has proved his doubters wrong!
A comparison between Gabriel and VVD!
We should be grateful to the Kroenke Family?
I even found myself having to propose bets that Aubameyang would score more goals then Eddie Nketiah.
Not just is a section of our fanbase not being humble, they are being arrogant.
Wins over Leicester, Palace, Villa, Fulham and the Cherries, and apparently that’s enough evidence that we have closed this 20 plus point gap?
Be honest if Spurs fans said that we call out their arrogance and laugh when they fall flat on their face.
In reality we beat the teams we should have, but lost in our first tricky away fixture.
Yes, we played well. That’s okay if it’s a one-off, but how many times in recent years do, we almost celebrate losing with honour?
Man City at home? Liverpool at home?
In Amazon’s All Or Nothing series, our manager commented that between the two boxes we had been the better side, yet reminded the dressing room that sport is decided in the two penalty areas.
In the two boxes Man United were superior to us, more clinical in one, more organised in the other.
They controlled the match more than you think.
Realising how high our line was, they simply allowed us to have the ball and were ruthless when they won back possession.
We didn’t have the leaders on the pitch or on the touchline to change our system.
There’s that word again, leadership, mentality, character.
The words that cost us the top 4, problems that some naively thought had improved because we won 5 games.
That includes the dugout.
The opposition saw how open we were, and our manager never changed anything.
Tactically we were out-thought.
Our manager can make as many excuses he wants, but his decision-making was as bad as his players.
If we learn from this weekend, it’s a defeat that won’t be that harmful.
Yet I hope it just calms down a few of my fellow Gooners.
Dan Smith
Yes
Even if we won at Old Trafford, I would’ve still had the same expectation. A top four finish or EL trophy
You mentioned that Arteta said that matches are won in the penalty box so he knew that – even if he failed to get the message across due to his tactical naivety, I presume
I think it’s so early in the season to draw too many conclusions so perhaps we should all just be grateful we got the ‘easier’ fixtures when we had injuries. Will we slump while Liverpool get better? Will we surprise ourselves and stay reasonably constant regardless of the opposition?
Well written Dan, true story and could not agree more.
I don’t believe many fans on here think the win the title. We are a long way behind city and poll when they get going.
What most of us believe is we are better mentally and squad wise to nail 4 th or higher.
Last season we would have failed at Palace, dropped points against Fulham and villa
We are not delusional fans on here, you need to give us more credit then that
As GOI said a cup and 4th is a good season