Hopefully Arsenal fans will now give Nwaneri more time after having little impact against Everton

There isn’t a lot I can defend Mikel Arteta on regarding his choices against Everton on Saturday but there is one!

I know the very same Gooners who wanted Ethan Nwaneri to start at the Lane, at the Etihad and at the San Siro who now feel the young Arsenal midfielder shouldn’t have been brought on at the weekend. Some feel that was throwing the 17-year-old in at the deep end and that any club with ambitions to be Champions shouldn’t be relying on a teenager.

Which one is it exactly?

Do we have a future superstar? Or is a League fixture against Everton too big a stage?

Because it can’t be both?

This is why I warned a section of our fanbase were overreacting when, after only a few subs appearances, he only needed to string a couple of passes together for many to insist he should be starting.

Those same people have now lost faith the moment he made little impact against the Toffees.

As the likes of myself tried to argue, a cameo appearance when a game is already won isn’t a worthy measurement on how you’re developing. It’s how you handle adversity that is the true reflection.

Anyone who graduates to our first team must have obvious qualities. That’s never doubted.

Many youth prospects have technique and flair but what about your mentality? Do you demand the ball?

Do you play the risky pass without fearing failure?

Do you attempt to take on your man or play an ambitious shot?

No one off the bench gave us that against Sean Dyche’s men.

The question going around various platforms is should we be judging the youngster?

Again, you can’t have it both ways.

Supporters were claiming we had a talent more skillful than Lamine Yamal. Comparisons made to Cesc Fabregas at the same age.

That could very well be the case. Yet my argument Is; how many individuals had properly seen the kid play underage football?

Even if you follow the reserves, you’re basing your opinion on a player whose only competitive start in senior football has been two League Cup ties with lower league opponents.

The majority of spectators were impressed with what they saw in preseason, so like a lot of things, because they wanted something to be true they insisted that was the reality.

The truth is it’s counterproductive to put so much hype on someone when he’s dealing with enough pressure at his age.

We had this with Eddie Nketiah. For years some thought the definition of being a supporter was to never criticize the badge, so failed to accept he was one of the worst strikers in our history (I was told he was a better option than the Mbappe).

Now look where he plays, if he plays, and his goal scoring record.

With the need to win a trophy, I wouldn’t blame our manager for fielding a strong 11 on Wednesday. Yet it would also be a great experiment to witness how Nwaneri deals with starting a game with jeopardy at stake against a team from the same division.

If you demanded Nwaneri start games, you can’t criticize his boss for trusting him when we need a goal.

He can’t only play when things are going well for the team.

Midweek will be a great test of his character.

Does he go through the motions or grab the opportunity with both hands?

Dan

