Hopefully, Arsenal Women’s Lia Walti will bring her classy performance to the NLD this weekend

Come next year, when our Gunners will hopefully be lifting the UEFA women’s Champions League, Lia Walti’s perfomance against Juventus is one that could be described as a recipe for that European glory.

Tuesday night Arsenal beat Juventus 4-0, with Frida Maanum, Stina Blackstenius, Mariona Caldentey, and Caitlin Foord all scoring.

After that game, it has been Foord, Frida, and Mariona (in her 30-minute cameo) who’ve gotten much attention. However, Lia Walti also put up one hell of a performance.

She was not playing as a left-sided midfielder as we’re used to; she played on the right, but she still performed.

Notably about Walti and Little swapping positions, Renee Slegers said, “It was to do with our pressing, the way we wanted to press, and the triggers we wanted to find and getting them to find the best way. It was about our tactical pressing.”

Well, Walti was great; she, alongside Frida Maanum and Kim Little, were breaking up play and starting the counterattacks. In a season she was thought to be on her way out of the team, after a long-term injury, and with Victoria Pelova and Kyra Cooney-Cross expected to play a major role, she’s proving doubters wrong. Stats don’t lie, she had a good game against the Italian side.

Lia Walti vs. Juventus

91% passing accuracy

54 touches

2/2 successful dribbles

3 passes into the final third

2/3 tackles won

7 defensive actions

3 recoveries

Personally, I loved her perfomance versus Manchester United, but from what I saw on Tuesday night, she was absolutely outstanding.

Hopefully, Lia Walti will bring her classy performance to the NLD this weekend. The midfield performance of Walti, Little, and Maanum against Juventus is the most balanced Arsenal’s midfield has been all season, and they should perform well against Spurs.

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

