“Hopefully there’s more to continue in the future” Willock hints at Newcastle United stay

Joe Willock has had arguably the best loan spell in England in this second half of the season.

The Englishman started this season with much uncertainty over his playing time and spent the first half of the campaign mostly on the Arsenal bench.

He left the Gunners to join Newcastle United in the last transfer window for the rest of this season.

Everyone expected him to see more game time in Steve Bruce’s side, but very few would have expected him to go on a scoring spree.

The midfielder has now scored seven times for the Magpies and his goal against Sheffield United last night was his 6th in consecutive games.

He now holds the record for the youngest player to score in six consecutive league games in Premier League history.

His goal yesterday was in front of some Newcastle fans who were returning to the stands after the coronavirus restrictions and they showed him how much they appreciated his efforts.

The midfielder has now opened the door to a return but admitted that he cannot promise them that he would make the transfer from Arsenal.

Willock told NUFC TV via The Northern Echo: “I want to say thank you for making me feel so welcome and thank you for greeting me with open arms.

“I hope you’re satisfied with what I’ve given for the club so far and hopefully there’s more to continue in the future. I’m not going to promise anything, but the conversation is going to be held.”