“Hopefully they’ll be back next season” Mikel Arteta on Watford relegation

Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Watford ensured that the Hornets were relegated from the English top-flight after entering back in 2014.

They have had a turbulent season that has seen them fire three managers before ending the season under an interim boss.

They will now pick themselves up in the English Championship, but they have tried their best this season.

At some point they were doing alright and looked like they would beat the drop, however, they fired Nigel Pearson who had steadied the ship with just two games to go, and they lost both games.

Speaking after the win over the Hornets, Mikel Arteta revealed that he felt very sorry for them after their demotion.

He admired them for fighting in the game as they clearly knew that they needed to and wished them a quick return.

“I feel very sorry for them. They were unlucky today. They’re neighbours with us, they’re very local. It must be really hard, Arteta said at the post-match press conference as quoted by Football London.

“You could see how much they wanted it. Sorry. Hopefully, they’ll be back next season.”

The Gunners will now turn their attention to the final of the FA Cup, where they will face Chelsea.

Having missed out on a European place via the league table, Arsenal will hope to win the trophy so that they will play in the Europa League next season.