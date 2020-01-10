Hopes that Arsenal liability will be sold raised then crushed

Contradictory reports over the possibility that Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi will be sold in January.

If there is one player that almost every Arsenal fan would like sold it is Shkodran Mustafi and following a report from FC Inter News those hopes were raised.

Apparently, Arsenal has offered the former German international to Inter Milan. However, Caliomercato has gone the opposite way and basically said nope, not going to happen. Well, not unless Diego Godin decides to leave Nerazzurri.

Mustafi has simply failed to live up to his £35 Million price tag despite being given untold opportunities to nail down a spot in the side on a permanent basis.

It is becoming slightly frustrating now that the club is unable to offload the 27-year-old. It is accepted that there is no way that Arsenal will recoup their initial outlet. But you would have thought that a club somewhere would have come in for the world cup winner.

Mustafi was a good defender when he was at Valencia, that is why Arsene Wenger splashed out the amount he did, that tells me that in a different league he could do a job. The Premier League is not for him but that does not mean that he could not be effective in either the Bundesliga, Serie A or La Liga.

Whether Arsenal are demanding too much or Mustafi is being fussy over which club he wants to sign for I do not know, but I refuse to believe that there is literally no deal that can be done that sees him depart North London.