“Horrible month” Journalist reacts after Arsenal’s draw with bottom side Burnley

Charles Watts has reacted to Arsenal’s poor performances in January.

The Gunners didn’t win any of their last five matches, which ended with a 0-0 draw against Burney.

That is not the form of a club that wants to finish inside the top four.

While the Gunners struggle, the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham are gradually moving up on the league standings.

Arsenal has now been dumped out of the two domestic cup competitions and they are behind in the race for the top four.

This is hardly what fans expected at the end of last year, and we need to win as many matches as possible now.

After the match, Arsenal correspondent Watts tweeted: “And there ends a horrible month for Arsenal. Five games, no wins, out of two cup competitions and now behind in the hunt for the top four.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This has truly been a tough month for Arsenal as a club, and we can only hope for much better performances from February onwards.

This Arsenal team can do better than it has done so far, and Mikel Arteta needs to get his stars in top shape.

Since the transfer window is still open, the club should try its best to sign a reliable attacker or two before it closes.