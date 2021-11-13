Horror-tackle may mean defender has played his last match for Arsenal

Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac has been on the wrong end of a disgusting tackle which has resulted in injury.

The left-back’s future has been anything but certain in recent seasons, and with just seven months remaining on his current contract there is many people expecting him to still be with the club after the summer.

A January exit would of course have been a possibility, knowing that we would be resigned to losing him for nothing in the summer with a new contract not believed to be on the horizon in north London.

We may not get the chance to offload him if he is ruled out of action for the remainder of the current season however, after he suffered a horrendous tackle by Finland’s Jukka Raitala which you can see below.

#Arsenal Sead Kolasinac Injury: – Left ankle forcibly twisted inwards from challenge (see pic below), stretchered off

– Main concern is lateral ankle ligaments pic.twitter.com/YSu8kaGWMB — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) November 13, 2021

How long he is ruled out for at present remains unknown, but it certainly doesn’t look good for the Bosnian international who will surely be set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Whether he is ruled out for two months, or for the remainder of the season, either could well mean that he never dons our famous Red & White again, although it wouldn’t be a shock if he was to return to availability and be overlooked regardless, with both Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney both vying for a first-team role at left-back at present.

The player picked up a red card for his disgraceful tackle, but should players receive worse punishments for such reckless actions?

Patrick