Hot-headed Arsenal loanee almost fought his teammate in a tense scene

They say old habits die hard and that could ruin Matteo Guendouzi’s time in France where he is on loan at Olympique Marseille, according to a recent report.
The Frenchman reportedly almost fought his teammate, Gerson, in their 3-2 defeat against Lens at the weekend.
That home loss was their first defeat of the season and Guendouzi’s loan club appears unprepared for the game plan of their opponents.
After Przemysław Frankowski scored a stunning goal to put Lens 2-0 up, Guendouzi reportedly approached his teammate, Gerson and made some statements to the Brazilian midfielder, who didn’t like the tone of the Frenchman’s voice.
Transfermarketweb reports that Gerson almost squared up to the Arsenal man, but Pape Gueye intervened to separate both of them before other teammates came on the scene.
It seems trouble cannot be far from Guendouzi for long and that could eventually ruin his career.
The midfielder fell out with Arteta because of his off-the-ball conduct and he may have played his last game for the Gunners as long as the Spaniard is in charge. His recent episode will not do his chances of getting a new club any good.
Arsenal will hope his performance on the field in France will help them sell him for a decent fee next summer.
isnt his loan deal with and obligation to buy tho?
It wasnt all that bad tbh i watched the game
Saliba was poor so was Matteo in all fairness
Always liked this guy. Wish we had more like him…😁
Always been his attitude everywhere he goes, causing trouble and being a hothead. He’s not 19 anymore FFS, he needs to grow up.
Saliba was terribly poor in that game too.
He pulled a Mustafi classique.
Saliba will be here next season, I doubt Douzi will be, Lokonga is already his replacement
MG has an obligation to buy included do you won’t see him next season at Arsenal.
‘Almost fought his teammate in a tensed scene’
🤣🤣 Omg did you actually watch it? Words exchanged, a finger pointed, but now that’s classed as ‘almost fought’…. any excuse to have a go at the guy. He’s gone, move on!!
I know right. Over exaggerated once again
You beat me to it Sue!this was their first defeat and in fairness OM lost the midfield battle,MG has been their best midfielder so far,he cannot do everything on his own, sometimes truth needs to be told and some players need a kick up the arse.nearky fighting what a lot of rubbish,as Sue correctly said,move on,as usual JA has nothing good to say about our former players or every time they say something it is somehow seen as a dig,classless petty even.
i know Sue, if they use that as a comparison we can say everyone you meet at a bus stop you almost screw 🤣🤣
Both Guendousi and Saliba were poor according to my Son.Didn’t see the match myself.
Saliba was poor but MG was just average,it was their first bad game for both this season,they keep making the Ligue 1 team of the week,everyone can have a bad day at the office,his obsession by JA to paint former or on loan players in s bad light is becoming sad.
Mikel was proved right again, we do not wish to have disruptive players having poor skills on our roster. Good decision Mikel to banish them both, you are proved correct the umpteenth time. Sambi is the way forward in the years to come and so is the White/Gabriel partneship. No spoilt kids anymore.This is The Arsenal, not some “Dad’s home” and Mikel is no “nice dad”., he is a top top club manager.
You can’t have been watching them play, they’ve already made the team of the week several times.,MG has been one of the best (all action)midfielders in ligue 1 so far,same with Saliba,OM loss to RC Lens was their first of the season but then again marred by crowds troubles which didn’t help.
@Loose Cannon
Mikel wasn’t proven right about anything, except of his bias against Matteo. Xhaka has exhibited this type of behaviour and worse on more than one occasion, yet he was never dropped from the starting 11, or shipped out. In fact, he was rewarded with the captaincy and vice captaincy to boot. Back in the day, guys like Adams and Keown put their teammates in check and took opposition players to task on a weekly basis and we’re revered for their “no nonsense ” attitude….
Perhaps wait until the facts come out, but no just take a rip at him. Guy living rent free in so many people’s heads.
A bad game, so now Saliba is trash according to some and Arteta was right?
Arsenal FC or Arteta FC? Nothing wrong with being a fan of Arteta, but cherry picking 1 game to define a player while ignoring facts like team of the month nomination is just petty.
Considering a body of work is rational, seizing on 1 game tells more about those individuals than the player.
But hey, to each their own.