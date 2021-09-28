Hot-headed Arsenal loanee almost fought his teammate in a tensed scene

They say old habits die hard and that could ruin Matteo Guendouzi’s time in France where he is on loan at Olympique Marseille, according to a recent report.

The Frenchman reportedly almost fought his teammate, Gerson, in their 3-2 defeat against Lens at the weekend.

That home loss was their first defeat of the season and Guendouzi’s loan club appears unprepared for the game plan of their opponents.

After Przemysław Frankowski scored a stunning goal to put Lens 2-0 up, Guendouzi reportedly approached his teammate, Gerson and made some statements to the Brazilian midfielder, who didn’t like the tone of the Frenchman’s voice.

Transfermarketweb reports that Gerson almost squared up to the Arsenal man, but Pape Gueye intervened to separate both of them before other teammates came on the scene.

It seems trouble cannot be far from Guendouzi for long and that could eventually ruin his career.

The midfielder fell out with Arteta because of his off-the-ball conduct and he may have played his last game for the Gunners as long as the Spaniard is in charge. His recent episode will not do his chances of getting a new club any good.

Arsenal will hope his performance on the field in France will help them sell him for a decent fee next summer.