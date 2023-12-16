Hot shot striker very excited about the prospect of joining Arsenal

Arsenal’s pursuit of Ivan Toney has received a significant boost as the striker is reportedly keen on joining the club. Toney is among the strikers targeted by Arsenal to address their goalscoring issues, and the Gunners have been monitoring him for an extended period.

Although Toney faced a ban for betting-related offences during the summer, he is expected to return to action for Brentford in the second half of the season. Arsenal, looking to bolster their attacking options, could potentially secure his services in the January transfer window.

The Gunners view Toney as an ideal fit for their system, and a report in the Daily Mail suggests that Toney is excited about the prospect of donning Arsenal’s red and white shirt. His potential addition could provide Arsenal with additional firepower as they aim to sustain their title challenge.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As one of the top clubs in the country, we expect Toney to be excited about joining us, but that does not guarantee that we will win the race for his signature.

We have to keep working on the deal and ensure no other suitor beats us to add him to their squad.

