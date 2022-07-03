Hotly-contested race to sign Arsenal target nears it’s conclusion

Arsenal were strongly linked with a move to sign Raphinha from Leeds United this summer, but he now looks set to snub Newcastle, us and Chelsea as he closes in on a move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian agreed terms with the Catalan club months back according to reports, but after he helped his current side to avoid relegation, he prevented a clause in his contract from being activated. This initially slowed his move to the Camp Nou, with Leeds demanding upwards of £50 Million, and the likes of us and Chelsea looked to be ready to jump in and take advantage.

While it had looked like the Blues were set to win the race, Barca are now believed to be close to finding an agreement with Leeds, with the player’s favoured destination being Spain.

🤝 Barça y Leeds, apunto de cerrar el acuerdo por Raphinha. El Barça ofrece cifra alrededor de 60M 💶 👉🏻 Barça y Raphinha han acordado un sueldo de 6M netos por temporada. ❌ En los últimos días, el jugador rechazó una oferta del Newcastle https://t.co/hb5hhK87OW pic.twitter.com/L4uVRrQto8 — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 1, 2022

I can’t help but be pleased that he isn’t joining Chelsea, and will seemingly get his desired move, as him being forced to consider an alternative move may not have worked out best for anybody. We may face competition from Chelsea for other winger targets also however, but we ideally want players to come that are going to be invested in our project regardless.

