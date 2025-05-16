House hunting in London already? Arsenal tipped to win race for Spanish star

Long-term Arsenal target Nico Williams appears ready to move on from Athletic Club this summer, with reports in Spain suggesting the Gunners are now in pole position to sign the exciting winger.

The Spanish international, currently sidelined with a foot injury, is believed to have made up his mind about leaving Bilbao at the start of the season. After five years with the first team, his desire to compete for silverware at a more ambitious club has become his driving force. A potential fairytale send-off now looks unlikely, with Athletic crashing out of the Europa League semi-finals to Manchester United and Williams’ fitness concerns further complicating any farewell.

Barcelona interest cools – Arsenal step in

Barcelona had been heavily linked with the 21-year-old last summer, but despite strong interest, he chose to stay in the Basque Country for another season. While the Catalans remain admirers, their pursuit has reportedly cooled due to the emergence of Raphinha and Ferran Torres. Williams is also understood to want guarantees over a starting role, a demand that may not sit well with Barca’s current setup.

That opens the door for Arsenal. According to El Nacional, the Gunners are now favourites to land the talented winger, with the report even claiming that Williams has started house hunting in London in preparation for a summer switch.

A perfect fit for Arteta’s squad?

A winger is high on Mikel Arteta’s shopping list this summer, and Williams would bring pace, flair, and directness to Arsenal’s attack. With Gabriel Martinelli struggling for consistency this season and Leandro Trossard often used in rotation, there’s room for a fresh option on the left. Despite what was likely a typo in the original report, Raheem Sterling hasn’t been part of the Arsenal setup, but the point remains, quality and depth out wide will be key if the club is to challenge on all fronts again next season.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will move quickly to seal the deal, but if the London house hunting rumours are true, there could be substance behind the speculation.

What do you think, Gooners – would Nico Williams be the right fit for Arteta’s side?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

