Houssem Aouar insists he’s ‘fully concentrated’ on future with Lyon despite transfer rumours

Houssem Aouar has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal in recent transfer windows, but now claims that he is ‘fully concentrated’ on Lyon and their future.

The midfielder was continually linked with a potential switch to the Emirates in the summer of 2020, before the club opted to trigger the release clause of Thomas Partey instead, before further links in the following two transfer windows including The Sun claiming talks were even held with Lyon about his potential arrival this summer.

This summer we opted to bring in Albert Sambi Lokonga to replace the hole left by Dani Ceballos return to Real Madrid following his loan spell, while Aouar was tipped as a potential replacement for Granit Xhaka who was linked with Roma before he eventually signed a new deal in north London instead.

It remains to be seen how strongly we were looking into the France international, but despite the links, he now claims that he is focused on playing for for his current side, claiming he wants to win trophies with them in the coming years.

“As someone who’s from Lyon, to be able to play in the Champions League in this stadium is something I’d like to be able to do again – all of that is down to qualifying this season,” Aouar said as quoted on the Metro.

“Then I’d like to win a trophy, because that’s what’s missing the most for me at this club.

“I’m fully concentrated on Lyon. Playing in the Champions League again with my hometown club is an objective and a dream of mine.”

Could Auoar have grown frustrated with his failed exit that he is now content on staying in Lyon?

Patrick