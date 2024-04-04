How a much-rotated Arsenal side dominated Luton for a 2-0 victory

Match report vs Luton Town

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad welcomed a bottom half of the table Luton Town to The Emirates last night in what was an action-packed game for the gunners. Arsenal should have probably won by more goals than they did, but walked away with a 2-0 victory after some great team play. Arteta fielded a somewhat second string side, giving the gunners a chance to rotate and gets some minutes into the legs of some players who haven’t been playing recently, and managed to take home the victory. Here’s a rundown of everything that happened.

Arsenal started off the game on the front foot, looking dangerous and dynamic when going forward and taking most of the possession, playing in Luton’s half and putting pressure on their opponents.

In the 23rd minute Emile Smith Rowe was seen winning the ball back in the middle of the pitch and passed the ball onto the run of Martin Odegaard. Odegaard then slipped the ball through to Kai Havertz who was running beside him, Havertz took a touch then skipped back, spotting Odegaard on the edge of the box and passed the ball through to him. Odegaard then first time thumped the ball towards goal, beating Luton Town’s Kiminski in goal and nestling into the bottom left corner of the net to make it 1-0 and put the gunners in front just after 20 minutes.

Smith Rowe and Havertz both came close to making it 2-0 with some great team play but Luton’s Kiminski managed to some how get a glove to both shots and keep the score at 1-0.

But it didn’t take much longer for Arsenal to make it 2-0 when Zinchenko put a lovely through ball onto the run of Smith Rowe who took the ball to the byline and tried to square the ball into the feet of a running Reiss Nelson but Luton’s Hashioka accidentally got a foot to the ball, sending it into his own net for an own goal to make it 2-0 just before half time.

The second half started, and Arteta got to look to his bench, giving more players a run and were again looking dominant, having most of the possession and continued to create chances. Luton had a few chances but were unable to score due to some great defending from the backline and some good saves from David Raya.

Arsenal continued to fire off shots but Luton’s Kiminski was having a decent day between the sticks and managed to keep out any other goals and the game ended 2-0. Arsenal were the better team on the day and considering we were able to rotate and give a few lads some minutes into their legs, it was a good day on the job.

Taking the 3 points and heading back to the top of the table for at least the next day or two, putting us back into a fighting position after the stalemate against Manchester City on the weekend. A much needed win, with our focus now on the weekend where we will travel to Brighton to hopefully take home another 3 points.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.