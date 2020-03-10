How adding a defensive edge to his game could make Dani Ceballos Arsenal’s best midfielder

Dani Ceballos looked a reborn player when Arsenal faced West Ham United over the weekend.

The Spaniard, who joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid in the summer, has struggled to get chances under Mikel Arteta following his return from a long term injury.

Arteta never fancied him because of his poor off the ball work and he may have told him that he needed to do better in that aspect to get into the team.

I think Ceballos has taken that as a challenge and his game against the Hammers showed that he is a better defensive player now.

Ceballos was involved in that game as I have never seen him before, he constantly demanded the ball, but what impressed me the most was how he worked hard off the ball.

He may not have the physicality that most Premier League players have, however, he makes up for it with his reading of the game and how he harries opposition players.

If he can keep that up in his next couple of games, then he can lay claim to the title of the best midfielder at Arsenal.

I think that Ceballos should be given the opportunity to face tougher opponents and I hope that he is selected to play against Manchester City. If he does play and shines again then he would have justified why he is so highly-rated in Madrid.

An article by Ime