How agents could help Arsenal sign coveted striker in the summer

Arsenal are keen to sign Alexander Isak, and the Gunners could have a genuine opportunity to secure the Swedish striker’s services.

Isak has long been regarded as one of the finest attackers in the Premier League and remains a highly sought-after talent across Europe. His impressive performances have attracted interest from several top clubs, making him one of the most coveted forwards in the game.

Newcastle United are fully aware of the challenges they face in retaining him. While they are determined to keep hold of their star striker, they are also working to extend his current contract, which runs until 2028. However, despite appearing content at St James’ Park, committing to a new deal is a different matter entirely, as Isak may have ambitions of playing for a bigger club.

Arsenal are pushing hard to secure his signature, but they are not alone in the race. Liverpool are also monitoring his situation closely, particularly as they are expected to cash in on Darwin Núñez during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have received a potential boost in their pursuit of Isak, with a report from Give Me Sport claiming that the striker’s representatives are actively discouraging him from signing an extension with Newcastle United.

According to the report, his agents are concerned that committing to a new contract with the Magpies could limit his chances of moving to a more prominent club in the future. They believe that securing a transfer now, while interest from elite teams remains high, would be the best option for his career progression.

Should Isak continue to delay negotiations over a contract extension, it may well be a strong indication that he is open to a move. If that proves to be the case, Arsenal could be in a prime position to secure his services ahead of the competition.

