How all of Arsenal’s international players fared in this week’s friendlies

On national duty, our boys continue to shine; Arsenal has had strong representation this past week. Here’s what the boys have been up to in the last few days….

Gabriel Martinelli started and played 61 minutes, scoring one goal in Brazil’s 3-2 win over Mexico. While his Brazilian teammate Gabriel Magalhães, who has been nursing a shoulder injury, didn’t play, he made the bench.

Captain Martin Odegaard skippered Norway as it clashed with Denmark. Unfortunately, his side lost 3-1, but it is worth noting that the Arsenal skipper assisted his side’s consolation game in that friendly.

When Belgium won 3-0 against Luxembourg, Leandro Trossard started and played the full 90 minutes, scoring one goal in that friendly.

Our David Raya was an unused substitute in a friendly match where his Spain side beat Northern Ireland 5-1.

When Estonia won 4-1 against the Faroe Islands, Karl Hein started and played the full 90 minutes of that friendly match.

Kai Havertz, in striking, started and played the full 90 minutes, scoring one goal in the friendly match Germany won 2-1 against Greece.

Kieran Tierney started and played the full 90 minutes in Scotland’s 2-2 friendly draw with Finland.

Declan Rice started, and Aaron Ramsdale played the full 90 minutes of the England vs. Iceland match. Bukayo Saka entered the game as a second-half substitute and played the final 25 minutes.

Jakub Kiwior started and played the full 90 minutes in the friendly match, which Poland won 3-1 against Ukraine. Zinchenko, on the losing side, sat on the bench and came on at the beginning of the second half.

Thomas Partey started, wore the captain’s armband, and played the full 90 minutes in Ghana’s 2-1 win over Mali in a World Cup qualifier.

Most Gooners are fit and some are ready to continue fighting for the Euros or the Copa America.

Peter Rix

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…