How are you feeling about Arsenal Women’s Conti Cup defence against Chelsea?

Is the Chelsea versus Arsenal Women’s Continental Cup final on March 31st, at the Molineux Stadium, now a must-win for our Gunner women? Yes!

After Arsenal lost 3-1 to Chelsea last Friday, our Gunner women picked up their fourth league loss of the season. If, with three league losses, it is impossible to win the league, can we expect our Gunner women to still be in the title race? I don’t think we can, with reports says Arsenal Women have less than a 1% chance..

Arsenal Women failed to qualify for the Champions League after Paris FC eliminated them in the preliminary stages (Round 1). And not long ago, Manchester City knocked them out of the FA Cup. If Arsenal has a shot at lifting a trophy, it is them winning (retaining) the Continental Cup.

If Arsenal fails to beat Chelsea in that Cup final, they will, more than likely, go trophyless this season. As strong as the Arsenal team is, that would be a disaster of a season. How do you go trophyless with players like Alessia Russo, Beth Mead, Cloe Lacasse, Katie McCabe, and all these quality players beaming excellence?

Anyway, let’s hope for the best.

After the loss last Friday, Arsenal captain Kim Little had this to say about the Continental Cup finals:

“We’re always up for that game and any game against Chelsea. Sometimes, you don’t get it quite right, and we didn’t today. We will try and do all we can to make sure we get it right against Chelsea in the next game.”

Our Arsenal Women have already beaten Chelsea this season; they defeated the Blues 4-1 at a packed Emirates Stadium in December. Why can’t they repeat that result?

Interestingly, to win the Continental Cup last year, our Arsenal women also had to beat Chelsea, thrashing them 3-1, and our Gunners thoroughly deserved to win. Can we get a repeat of that? We will have to wait and see.

How are you feeling about the Conti Cup Final Gooners?

Susan N

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….