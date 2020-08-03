How Arsenal and Liverpool might field youth team players for Community Shield

Arsenal and Liverpool may field under-strength teams in the Community Shield later this month, according to the Mail.

The Gunners, who won the FA Cup, will face Liverpool in the season curtain-raiser on the 29th of August.

However, both teams will have had just a few week’s rest and even fewer days for training and preparing for the new season.

Liverpool is scheduled to return to training on the 15th of August, while Arsenal stars are expected back on the 17th of August.

The game will also come just a few days before the players are expected to join their national teams for international games.

With all this in mind, Mail Sport reports that both teams might turn to fringe players and academy stars to make up their starting XI.

The Community Shield had also been earmarked as the competition that will see at least a few fans back in the stands.

But the report is claiming that it will no longer be possible because the government has delayed the easing of the lockdown, which will see the country remain under some form of lockdown rules.

After winning the FA Cup, Mikel Arteta will hope that his players will start the season well by beating Liverpool again to win the Community Shield.