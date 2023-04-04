How Arsenal and Man City could need a playoff to decide league winner

Arsenal and Manchester City are not giving each other a moment’s peace as they bid to win the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has come out from mediocrity in the space of a few months to become the league leaders for much of this season.

Depending on who you ask, Arsenal is the favourite to win the Premier League this season and the Gunners continue to show they can do it.

However, City and Arsenal are close and it is a title race that might go on until the final ball is kicked in the league this season.

This means there is a possibility that the title could be decided via a playoff match between both clubs, as revealed by The Sun and they explain how that could happen.

The report says the rule of the competition states the title can be decided on points earned first, then by goal difference then by goals scored.

If all these are even by the end of the term, head-to-head matches will be used to determine the winner, followed by away goals scored in head-to-head games.

This means Arsenal must score three times when they visit City later before we can even think of a playoff, of course, after the other conditions have been met as well.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The possibility of a playoff happening is almost non-existent and our boys just need to continue winning as many games as possible.

We should take the crown home if we beat Liverpool and earn a draw at City.