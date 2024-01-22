How Arsenal bounced back into top form with five-goal thrashing of Palace

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match report

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad welcomed Crystal Palace to The Emirates in the first game of this year and Arsenal walked away delighted with the way they were able to bounce back after a few tough losses. Winning 5-0 and creating plenty of chances, Arsenal looked back at their best and what a perfect way to start the second half of this season. The mighty Gunners walked away victorious and here’s a rundown of all the highlights.

Arsenal started off the game looking alive and ready to go. Arsenal looked to have full control from kick off and it didn’t take long for us to get on the score sheet. In the 10th minutes Decland Rice walked over to take a corner, whipped the ball into the middle of the box where Gabriel was making a run towards the back post, he leaped above the Palace defenders, managing to get his head on the ball and into the back of the net past Henderson to make it 1-0.

Arsenal continued to push forward and were looking for more goals and were able to find the back of the net again in the 37th minute when the ball was again put out for a corner. Saka whipped the ball into the box and Gabriel again leapt up and got a head onto the ball, firing it towards the net, catching a deflection off Henderson in goal and into the back of the net to make it 2-0. The goal itself was awarded as an own goal for Henderson but again Gabriel creates the chance with a strong leap beating the Palace defenders again.

We went in at half time 2-0 up and came out looking raring to go and ready for more and it didn’t take long into the second half to get another chance after a shot from Palace was saved by Raya and with quick thinking threw the ball onto the run of Jesus who set off running down the right wing, spotting the run of Trossard in the middle, Jesus made a lovely pass into the feet of Trossard, who took a touch with the outside of his boot, dropped his shoulder and fired the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Arsenal didn’t stop pushing and were dominating play throughout the game. Arteta looked to his bench and made a few changes, including Martinelli who was quickly into the action. Nketiah won the ball back in the middle of the pitch and started to make a run forward, spotting Martinelli on his left he passed the ball through to the winger and with a drop of the shoulder Martinelli passed the ball into the bottom corner of the net to make it 4-0.

Only two minutes later, almost the same thing happened when Jorginho won back the ball in the middle of the pitch, spotting the run of Martinelli down the wing and almost the exact same shot and situation, Martinelli again fired the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 5-0.

A massive win for Arsenal after a few tough weeks of football!

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae