How Arsenal broke a 77-year-old record with their win at Real Madrid

Arsenal delivered a memorable performance at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday evening, securing a 2–1 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg. The result followed an emphatic 3–0 win in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, allowing the Gunners to progress to the semi-finals of Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

Despite their strong position heading into the return leg, Arsenal faced widespread scepticism. Real Madrid, as defending champions and the most decorated club in the history of the tournament, were widely expected to mount a significant comeback on home soil. However, Mikel Arteta’s side defied expectations with a composed and confident display, firmly establishing themselves as serious contenders for this year’s title.

This week’s triumph marks Arsenal’s second visit to the Bernabéu—and their second victory there. Remarkably, they are now the first club to win on their first two visits to the iconic stadium in 77 years, as reported by Arsenal Media. Their first triumph in the Spanish capital came in 2006, when Thierry Henry scored a memorable solo goal to seal a 1–0 victory in the Round of 16.

The parallels between the two victories have not gone unnoticed. Both wins came in the Champions League, both were achieved against a formidable Real Madrid side, and both demonstrated Arsenal’s ability to rise to the occasion on the biggest stage. The club will now look to maintain this momentum as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final.

Overcoming Real Madrid across two legs is a significant achievement, and it has instilled belief within the squad and among supporters that this could be Arsenal’s year. The team’s recent form has been outstanding, and the players are displaying the confidence and composure required to navigate the latter stages of the competition.

With PSG up next, Arsenal will be aiming to take another step towards European glory. Having eliminated the side many considered the strongest remaining in the competition, there is now real optimism that the Gunners can go all the way.