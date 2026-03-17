How Arsenal can avoid being forced to sell key players in the summer

Arsenal has invested heavily in top players over the last few seasons, and the club once again committed significant funds during the most recent summer transfer window. That spending has contributed positively to their current campaign, with the Gunners now regarded as favourites to win all four competitions they are contesting this season.
The club believes it possesses some of the finest talent in world football, yet there remains the possibility that player sales could be required to maintain financial balance. Arsenal operate under strict financial regulations imposed by UEFA and the Premier League, which means their spending must always comply with established rules.
Despite being one of the largest clubs globally, with multiple income streams, Arsenal cannot simply spend without limitation each summer. Financial discipline remains a key consideration, even as they continue to strengthen their squad.
Financial Considerations and Squad Planning
Arsenal are expected to pursue further reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window, but this ambition may need to be balanced with potential departures. The club’s leadership is mindful of maintaining compliance with financial frameworks while remaining competitive at the highest level.
According to Football Insider, Arsenal could avoid selling key players to balance their books under certain circumstances. This possibility offers a degree of flexibility as they plan for the future, particularly in relation to retaining their most important squad members.
Impact of European Success
However, that scenario is heavily dependent on success in European competition. Winning the Champions League would significantly boost the club’s financial position, providing additional revenue streams that could offset the need for player sales.
Arsenal are already set to receive substantial income from their participation in various competitions this season. Nevertheless, triumph in the Champions League would further increase their earnings and strengthen their financial standing. As reported by the same source, achieving this objective could remove the necessity to part with key individuals, allowing the club to maintain stability while continuing to build for sustained success.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
Arteta has not sorted out the midfield and striker department. We expect some coming in and going out in these department. The only areas that’s more than adequate are the GK and DF positions.
Top players must be sold to balance the book. No two ways
Which top players do you suggest we sell ?
Saliba, Martinelli, White, Norgaard, Jesus.
I actually think if get over the line it might be time for one or few to start a fresh
if we good money for Odegaard , Nwaneri / Dowman takes his place
White, Martinelli or Trossard or both
Jesus will go
spend any budget on a striker
get