How Arsenal can avoid bidding wars by simply activating release clauses

For only £141 million, Edu could bolster Arsenal and see Arteta have a quality squad that would undoubtedly be the finest in Europe.

Arsenal’s key transfer priorities this summer will most likely be to buy a striker, a winger, and a quality midfielder. Of course, other ‘bonus deals’, such as a fullback and a goalie, may be explored after those three.

Edu might consider submitting bids for Arteta’s targets, even though he may face outbidding in certain instances. So why not consider using the safest and most safe method of activating release clauses for some of their transfer options?

For the attack, he may have two good targets accessible at low costs due to their release clauses. These two are Benjamin Sesko and Nico Williams.

The Mirror reports that Arsenal is intrigued by Benjamin Sesko’s £43 million release clause. He may be a worthwhile investment given that, at the age of 20, he has already established himself as a clinical striker. He has 7 goals and 2 assists in 23 games for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga this season, and 16 goals and 3 assists in 30 games for RB Salzburg in the league last season.

Nico Williams, on the other hand, is considered one of the best wingers in La Liga. You cannot name the best five La Liga wingers without mentioning him. In 24 La Liga appearances for Athletic Bilbao, the winger has three goals and eight assists. Reports have suggested that Arsenal are great fans of his, and he is available for a £47 million release clause (as per Estadio Deportivo).

With the attack sorted, Arsenal might look for a sensible midfield deal. Activating Martin Zubimendi’s £51 million release clause may be a prudent decision. Mikel Arteta is completely confident in the Real Sociedad star. Week after week, reports emerge of Arsenal scouts watching the Spaniard. He may have turned them down last year, but this time he may accept their transfer request.

Williams, Zubimendi, and Sesko are all contenders for a spot in Arteta’s starting lineup next season.

If Arsenal decides to activate these release clause and convince players that they are their best alternative, Edu may only spend £141 million to improve the Arsenal team.

After spending £141 million on crucial acquisitions, there may be room to strengthen the defense and possibly recruit an Aaron Ramsdale replacement.

What a successful transfer window that could be!

