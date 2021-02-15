How Arsenal can continue our rebuild this summer with limited resources

Possible smart moves on a limited budget by Sean

Cash Strapped = Bad Deals – but we can make smart moves to press forward with the Gunners rebuild.

Arsenal are in the middle of a complete rebuild from behind the scenes where many men have come in, failed, lost us millions – then moved on, leaving us in a worse state than from when they arrived. Then we had players underperforming on the pitch, letting the club down and just taking their pay check home every week.

The so-called Old Guard of players are being moved on for the younger generation to step up to the plate and perform at a high level and save us a fortune, which they have already done, plus they want to be here and play together at Arsenal. Loyalty goes a long way!

Kudos for Mikel for bringing them in to train with the 1st team, trusting them & letting them shine. Saka, Smith-Rowe and Martinelli have been a breath of fresh air at the club at the right time, even Gabriel & Tierney are young also and will get better. After all the bad business deals in Willian to Pepe to Ozil’s big payday, even to Mustafi and so on, by business men cheating the club. But we are turning a corner with new directors/management but we don’t have a lot of funds to make big moves, but with a few out goings we can make smart moves in the upcoming window!

Just a thought;

Sell Torreira £22m & Elneny £10m, talk to Brighton & use Chambers as a bargaining chip in exchange so they at least don’t have to look for another defender (or sell for £13m & pay what they want) to land Bissouma & Lamptey from Brighton. Pays for itself.

Premier League experience would be vital to come into this team & it’s possible the Seagulls might still get relegated so then the price goes down, definitely ones to watch for.

Ødegaard & Ceballos will return to Madrid and we already know Dani will cost £22m. To make his move permanent we may need to sell Matteo Guendouzi (£30m) to fund that move and maybe that’s the smart thing to do as Matteo is hard work, but he has talent to slot into this team and fight. It would be a big decision between who we keep.

Ødegaard is a different story as he is highly rated but unhappy in Madrid, but Madrid want Mbappe or other superstars and may need to sell. If we can afford it then by all means get Laca sold for £30m and use that to invest in the youngster.

Then we would still need an attacker and how this would happen (in an ideal world) would be a domino effect with Nketiah, Balogun & Willian. His wage plus performance-based Willian needs to be moved on. We need a new deal for Balogun with promotion to the 1st team to replace Eddie, who should go on loan for a full season in one of the premier leagues smaller teams for experience. He is only 21yrs old and needs game time week in and week out to see if he’s ready, same with Balogun to prove he can play for us at senior level.

To sign an attacker this may be the deal we may need to fork out for ourselves just like Partey on the last day of the window.

Dino Mavropanos & William Saliba will return to Arsenal in Pre-Season better prepared, so that will save us a fortune, as they will be needed and used by Mikel as they have something to build on alongside Gabriel, Holding & Mari.

Luiz getting a new deal is on the cards for another year apparently.

Also AMN or Willock could be sold though they should stay on as HG players or a season loan.

We are rebuilding and by the time the summer comes we may have transformed the team with the old out and new in with the likes of Luiz, Xhaka, Partey & Auba being our senior leaders of this young team.

There is a lot of work to be done but it makes sense as we don’t have funds and need to sell, move on and replace. We also have a lot of other youngsters in the u21s like Lopez (DEF), Azeez (MID), Holler (CF) and John-Jules (CF) when he returns to maybe get a shot at the main squad.

This is on a limited budget and we may not be in Europe at all next season, but we could get big investment from Big Stan if we managed to win the Europa League. We have as good a chance as any other club left in it to lift it and get back to the UCL.

So it is not all doom and gloom at Arsenal as we are moving forward as a club, team and fans to be honest. This league season is really for pride but maybe to try to push for a Europa league spot. Our young coach will make mistakes on the job, but has Arsenal at his heart and has improved this team a lot, especially defensively. As soon as the attacking clicks then he may be on to something.

What do you all think, would they be smart moves or what would you do differently?

Happy Monday Gooners especially after yesterday’s result v Leeds!

Sean (Ireland)